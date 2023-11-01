Tories call for ‘urgent action’ on flood defences and response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories call for ‘urgent action’ on flood defences and response

By Press Association
The debate comes after Storm Babet ripped through the UK (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Scottish Tories have called for improved flood defences and responses in the wake of Storm Babet.

Ahead of a debate on Wednesday, MSP Maurice Golden said the Scottish Government’s statement in response to the storm was “just a rehash of existing initiatives”.

The storm caused disruption across the UK, with Brechin, Angus, bearing the brunt of the flooding after dozens of families were forced to leave their homes.

Storm Babet claimed the lives of seven people across the UK, including three in Scotland.

Mr Golden said: “Storm Babet has left a terrible trail of destruction in its wake – there was widespread damage to infrastructure, families were forced to evacuate from their homes and, tragically, people lost their lives.

“The impact on the north-east of Scotland in particular has been utterly devastating.

“Flood defences were found wanting during the storm and, after it, we saw an inadequate response from the SNP government. Angela Constance’s statement to Parliament was full of warm words but no new announcements – just a rehash of existing initiatives.

“We must see urgent action now – both in dealing with the aftermath of the storm and to mitigate the damage of future extreme weather events.”

Mr Golden urged First Minister Humza Yousaf to ensure local authorities are properly funded to respond.

Humza Yousaf with workers in Brechin following Storm Babet
The First Minister visited Brechin after the flooding (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Humza Yousaf must properly support stricken areas. Repairs and rehousing will cost millions in the months ahead – yet Scotland’s local authorities are already looking at gaping holes in their budgets thanks to brutal SNP cuts.

“Local authorities have had their budgets hollowed out by the SNP and this has hindered their ability to prepare for floods.

“The Scottish Conservatives are committed to a fair funding deal for councils and our Communities Bill would introduce this.

“We would also work to build better local resilience and co-ordination with emergency responders to prepare for future extreme weather, as well as setting up local climate resilience funds.

“It’s little wonder people feel neglected by the SNP-Green government. On a host of issues – broken promises on dualling trunk roads and broadband rollout, agriculture uncertainty and botched energy policy – rural communities have been repeatedly let down by this failing SNP-Green government.”

During a visit to Brechin in the aftermath of the storm, Mr Yousaf pledged to provide the necessary support to councils in order to help those impacted.