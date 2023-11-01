Top civil servant referenced in ‘misogynistic’ messages to give inquiry evidence

The former top civil servant criticised by Dominic Cummings in expletive-laden WhatsApp messages is set to appear before the Covid-19 inquiry.

Helen MacNamara, the former deputy cabinet secretary, will become the latest pandemic-era senior official to face questions about the response on Wednesday after two days of hearings revealed the dysfunction, indecision and dithering inside Boris Johnson’s government.

The ex-civil servant, who departed the civil service in 2021, was namechecked in proceedings on Tuesday as Mr Cummings denied he had behaved in a misogynistic way during his time in Downing Street.

WhatsApp messages shared with the inquiry revealed that Mr Cummings had labelled Ms MacNamara “that c***” and said he would “handcuff her and escort her” from Downing Street.

“I don’t care how it’s done but that woman must be out of our hair – we cannot keep dealing with this horrific meltdown of the British state while dodging stilettos from that c***,” he wrote.

Ms MacNamara, who took up a senior role at the Premier League following her civil service exit before leaving after less than two years, played a key role in the Covid response as one of the country’s most senior officials.

The inquiry has already revealed that she authored a report in the early period of the pandemic on the culture at the top of Government, finding that female staff were being “talked over and ignored” and “bad behaviours” were being tolerated from senior leaders.

Ms MacNamara also made headlines for providing a karaoke machine for a lockdown event in Downing Street.

She was subsequently fined by the Metropolitan Police for her part in the leaving do and issued an apology for her “error of judgment”.

Dr David Halpern, the former chief executive of the behavioural insights team, will also give evidence on Wednesday.

This week has already seen a number of high-profile figures give evidence, with No 10’s former communications director Lee Cain and key Johnson aide Martin Reynolds appearing alongside Mr Cummings.

The role of the Cabinet Office came in for particular criticism by Mr Cummings, who labelled it a “bomb site” and a “dumpster fire” in his evidence.