Scottish GDP down 0.3% in second quarter

GDP in Scotland dropped by 0.3% in the second quarter of this year, new figures show.

The Scottish Government statistics reveal the drop between April and June, compared to growth of 0.2% in the previous quarter.

Output dropped 0.1% in the same time period, the figures show, with the production sector declining 1.9%.

This was offset somewhat by 0.8% growth in the construction sector.

In 2022, GDP grew by 5.2%, the figures suggest, compared to 9.2% in 2021 and a pandemic-induced fall of 12% in 2020.

Last year, GDP per head – excluding North Sea oil revenue – in Scotland sat at £34,457, and £38,622 per person when oil and gas was included.

Elsewhere, the household saving ratio – a measure which calculates both the amount households do not spend on consumption and their equity in pensions funds – rose from 4.5% during the same quarter last year to 4.9%.