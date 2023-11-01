Covid inquiry: Johnson’s No 10 was ‘unbelievably bullish’ UK would sail through

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Covid inquiry: Johnson’s No 10 was ‘unbelievably bullish’ UK would sail through

By Press Association
Boris Johnson is facing more criticism at the Covid inquiry (Andrew Boyers/PA)
Boris Johnson is facing more criticism at the Covid inquiry (Andrew Boyers/PA)

Boris Johnson’s Downing Street displayed an “unbelievably bullish” and dismissive approach to coronavirus early in the pandemic, a former senior civil servant has said.

Helen MacNamara, who served as deputy cabinet secretary during the pandemic, said there was “laughing at the Italians” as the then-prime minister expressed a “breezy confidence”.

She told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Wednesday that her “injections of caution” in January and February 2020 “did not register” with Mr Johnson.

Ms MacNamara is the latest official to give evidence after two days of hearings that portrayed dysfunction, indecision and dithering inside Mr Johnson’s government.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Former deputy cabinet secretary Helen MacNamara giving her evidence (Screengrab/PA)

She criticised a “macho” culture, a day after “misogynistic” messages about her written by Dominic Cummings were shown to the inquiry.

In her written statement, she said that the UK was “already on the back foot” from Brexit when the pandemic struck.

She said there was also no clear “business as usual” pattern of working under Mr Johnson, and that Whitehall had “developed some unhealthy habits” in a “low trust environment”.

Ms MacNamara said in early Cabinet meetings Mr Johnson was “very confident that the UK would sail through” and that they should be “careful of over-correcting”.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
The senior official was giving evidence after the inquiry was shown ‘misogynistic’ messages about her by Dominic Cummings (James Manning/PA)

She told the west London hearing that “hostile briefings” hit the Civil Service and criticised the “monomaniacal” way Mr Johnson’s team focused on Brexit and then the 2019 election.

Ms MacNamara said there had been a “jovial tone” and that “sitting there and saying it was great and sort of laughing at the Italians was just … it felt how it sounds”.

“I would say that undoubtedly the sort of unbelievably bullish, we’re going to be great at everything approach is not a smart mentality to have inside a government meeting,” she said.

Ms MacNamara gave a long list of the systemic problems she saw as hindering the Covid response, including a “general lack of knowledge” of the state operations.

She criticised an “over-ideological” approach to decision-making and an “absence of humanity”.

Ms MacNamara also told how her struggles obtaining evidence from the Cabinet Office to provide to the inquiry made her feel like her “own forensic archaeologist”.

Having played a key role in the coronavirus response, she left the Civil Service in 2021 before taking up a senior role at the Premier League.

She also made headlines for providing a karaoke machine for a lockdown event in Downing Street and was fined for her part in the leaving do, which she called an “error of judgment”.