Elon Musk says AI one of the ‘biggest threats’ to humanity

By Press Association
Elon Musk said AI was an ‘existential risk’ (Leon Neal/PA)
Elon Musk said AI was an ‘existential risk’ (Leon Neal/PA)

Elon Musk has said he believes AI is “one of the biggest threats” to humanity, and that the UK’s AI Safety Summit was “timely” given the scale of the threat.

The billionaire said AI was an “existential risk” because humans for the first time were faced with something “that is going to be far more intelligent than us”.

Mr Musk was speaking on the first day of the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, which the Government is using to host discussions with world leaders, tech firms and scientists on the risks of advancing AI technology.

Speaking to the PA news agency at the summit, Mr Musk said: “I think AI is one of the biggest threats (to humans).

“We have for the first time the situation where we have something that is going to be far smarter than the smartest human.

“We’re not stronger or faster than other creatures, but we are more intelligent, and here we are for the first time, really in human history, with something that is going to be far more intelligent than us.

“It’s not clear to me if we can control such a thing, but I think we can aspire to guide it in a direction that’s beneficial to humanity

Elon Musk at the summit
Elon Musk at the summit (Leon Neal/PA)

“But I do think it’s one of the existential risks that we face and it is potentially the most pressing one if you look at the timescale and rate of advancement – the summit is timely, and I applaud the Prime Minister for holding it.”

Mr Musk added that he hoped the two-day summit could be used to establish an “international consensus” on insight into AI, so that a “third-party referee” could be established in the sector “who can observe what leading AI companies are doing and at least sound the alarm if they have concerns”.

The countries attending the summit, including the US and China, have all signed a joint agreement called the Bletchley Declaration which sets out a shared understanding of the risks of AI, and to work together to manage those risks, which the Government has hailed as a “world first”.