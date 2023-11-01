Matt Hancock had ‘nuclear levels’ of overconfidence, says ex-civil servant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Matt Hancock had ‘nuclear levels’ of overconfidence, says ex-civil servant

By Press Association
The former health secretary said he was ‘loving’ the responsibility of the role, the Covid inquiry was told (Steve Parsons/PA)
The former health secretary said he was ‘loving’ the responsibility of the role, the Covid inquiry was told (Steve Parsons/PA)

Matt Hancock displayed “nuclear levels” of overconfidence and a pattern of reassuring colleagues the pandemic was being dealt with in ways that were not true, a former senior civil servant has suggested.

Helen MacNamara, who served as deputy cabinet secretary, said she witnessed a “jarring” episode where the then-health secretary adopted a cricket batsman’s stance in Downing Street.

“They bowl them at me, I knock them away,” he said confidently in one of the dark moments of the early pandemic, according to her testimony to the Covid inquiry.

Former deputy cabinet secretary Helen MacNamara
Former deputy cabinet secretary Helen MacNamara was giving evidence to the Covid inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

Ms MacNamara said on Wednesday that it was part of the “unbelievably bullish” and dismissive culture that Boris Johnson presided over during the early phases of the outbreak.

The then-prime minister expressed a “breezy confidence” initially, dismissing her warnings, and there was even “laughing at the Italians” in the macho atmosphere early in the pandemic.

No 10 had growing questions about Mr Hancock in April 2020 and a “lack of confidence of what he said was happening, was actually happening”, according to Ms MacNamara’s evidence.

She said Mr Hancock would suggest in meetings that something was under control or would be sorted but then days or weeks later they would “discover that was not in fact the case”.

Appointing members of the Lords
Ms MacNamara said Boris Johnson, pictured, presided over an ‘unbelievably bullish’ and dismissive culture at No 10 during the early phases of the pandemic (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

It was “very unusual” that there was a “pattern of being reassured that something was absolutely fine and then discovering it was very, very far from fine”, she said.

Counsel to the inquiry Andrew O’Connor KC asked: “Does it come back to the fact that Mr Hancock regularly was telling people things that they later discovered weren’t true?”

“Yes,” she replied.

After being ill with coronavirus, Ms MacNamara returned to a largely “eerily empty” Downing Street in April 2020 but found Mr Hancock had also recovered and was present.

She wrote in her statement that she tried to reassure him that he did not need to be in the office, especially not in No 10, and said it must be “very hard” to be health secretary.

But, she said, he told her he was “loving” the responsibility and to demonstrate this, took up a “batsman’s stance outside the Cabinet room”.

He then said “they bowl them at me, I knock them away”, according to Ms MacNamara.

Asked what she was trying to say about Mr Hancock’s character, she told the inquiry: “I’m trying to explain just how jarring some of that was.

“It does partly go back to my point about the nuclear levels of confidence that were being deployed, which I do think is a problem. It really stuck with me, this moment.”

She described it as “overconfidence”.

A spokesman for the former health secretary said: “Mr Hancock has supported the inquiry throughout and will respond to all questions when he gives his evidence.”