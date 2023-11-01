Ministers not told of any Irish citizens leaving by Rafah crossing, Martin says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers not told of any Irish citizens leaving by Rafah crossing, Martin says

By Press Association
Micheal Martin said the Irish Government had consistently called for a ‘humanitarian pause’ (Niall Carson/PA)
Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin said the Government has not been notified that any Irish passport holders were on the list of people allowed to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt on Wednesday.

Speaking to RTE radio, Mr Martin said there are approximately 35 Irish passport holders in Gaza.

“We have been in contact since the beginning with the Egyptian authorities, with the Israeli authorities, and we supplied all of the names that we have to the authorities – so they’re on a list.”

He added: “Obviously, communications over the last 48 hours in particular became much more difficult with internet and all communication cut off as the Israeli army began its incursion into Gaza and bombing again, so that has made things challenging.

“But we have not been notified of anyone being on the list today.

“We’re obviously now – and had been – engaged with the authorities again today with a view to getting our citizens on the list as early as possible and getting them out of Gaza through the Rafah crossing.”

Mr Martin, who is also Minister for Foreign Affairs, said he had stressed the need “to get our citizens out” with the Egyptian foreign minister.

He said evacuations from Gaza are “sporadic”.

“Even last evening it would have been very late in the day that there was any notification that it would open today in terms of both citizens and the severely injured leaving – so it’s a very, very fluid situation.”

Asked if partners, relatives and dependents could leave Gaza in the company of an Irish passport holder, Mr Martin said: “That is a problem right now and the indications back to us is that it’s passport holders and citizens only.

“However, we are making the case to the authorities and will continue to make the case to the authorities in respect of dependents.”

Mr Martin said the Irish Government had consistently called for a “humanitarian pause” to allow people to leave Gaza and for humanitarian aid to enter the region.

Asked if it was time to expel Israeli diplomats from Ireland, Mr Martin said he did not “believe in” cutting off diplomatic links with other countries.

“Diplomacy gives you that essential communication link to engage and endeavour to moderate situations.”

In a statement, Mr Martin also said he was shocked by the Israeli bombing of the Jabalya refugee camp.

He said: “Ireland has made clear on many occasions that Israel’s right to defend itself must be within the parameters of international humanitarian law.

“This means that the principles of distinction, necessity, proportionality and precaution must be upheld in the conduct of hostilities and that civilians must be protected.

“UN secretary general Guterres has been clear that international humanitarian law cannot be applied selectively. The law of war always applies.

“UNRWA said yesterday that more children have been killed in Gaza since October 7 than have been killed in all conflicts globally since 2019. We cannot allow this to continue.

“This has to stop.

“With the unfolding tragedy in Gaza, the European Union has been calling since last week for humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs.

“We now urgently need a humanitarian ceasefire and a significant scaling up of humanitarian access to get vital supplies to civilians. We cannot wait any longer.”