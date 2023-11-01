Bank expected to keep rates unchanged amid recession fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank expected to keep rates unchanged amid recession fears

By Press Association
Governor Andrew Bailey voted to keep rates unchanged at the last meeting (Alistair Grant/PA)
Eyes will be turned towards the Bank of England’s forecasts for the UK economy on Thursday as decision-makers are expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 5.25%.

With the economy weak according to several closely watched metrics, economists have been talking increasingly about the risk that the country could be headed for a recession.

Last time the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met, in September, it said that it downgraded its outlook for the third quarter of 2023, predicting that gross domestic product (GDP) would only rise by 0.1%, compared with the 0.4% increase it had forecast just a month earlier.

It said that intelligence from its agents “suggested that activity had remained subdued and that there were growing concerns about the economic outlook”.

Now Bank watchers will be keen to find out whether the economists on Threadneedle Street think that the UK might be heading for a recession.

Although any such forecast would come with a warning that the Bank has been wrong in the past.

The release of Thursday’s MPC Report will come just one day less than a year since the Bank forecast that the UK was on course for its longest recession since the 1930s.

As a result of this and other misses on the inflation front, the Bank in July appointed former US Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke to lead a review of its forecasts.

It is also almost exactly a year since the MPC hiked interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on November 3, 2022, the biggest single increase since 1989.

But a year on and the picture for rates is significantly different.

In September, the Bank kept rates unchanged at 5.25% – the first hold decision for nearly two years after 14 hikes in a row.

UK interest rates
Experts believe that Thursday’s meeting will see rates held once more as inflation has eased back and as the Bank’s flurry of rate increases takes its toll on the economy.

James Smith, a developed markets economist at ING, said it was unlikely that a majority of policymakers will vote for a rise this month.

“It would only take one committee member to change their mind to tip the balance in favour of more tightening – but we’re doubtful,” Mr Smith said.

He said that there had been little new data since the last vote, so those who voted against hiking rates are unlikely to change their minds.

He added that one of those who voted to hike last time – Jon Cunliffe – has since left the MPC.

Investec economist Sandra Horsfield said that MPC members may still decide to hike rates, but added that “the case for raising rates further now does look somewhat weaker to us than at the last meeting”.

She pointed to recent soft economic data, including lower-than-expected inflation in September, worse GDP than in prior forecasts and weak retail sales and consumer confidence.

“It is not a fully coherent picture, but one consistent with the economy at the early stages of entering a recession,” according to Ms Horsfield.

“How the jobs market is faring is, regrettably, unclear. Given methodology changes the ONS made to derive unemployment and employment numbers, due to low response rates to the usual Labour Force Survey, the MPC is essentially flying blind in this regard.”