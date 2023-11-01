Johnson ‘asked Whitty and Vallance if special hair dryer could kill Covid’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Johnson ‘asked Whitty and Vallance if special hair dryer could kill Covid’

By Press Association
Former prime minister Boris Johnson was ‘extremely distracted’, Dominic Cummings wrote (Aaron Chown/PA)
Former prime minister Boris Johnson was ‘extremely distracted’, Dominic Cummings wrote (Aaron Chown/PA)

Boris Johnson asked top scientists Sir Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance if Covid could be destroyed by blowing a “special hair dryer” up noses, Dominic Cummings has claimed.

In a “low point” while prime minister, he allegedly sent a video of a man using such a purported device to the men serving as England’s chief scientific adviser and chief medical officer and asked what they thought.

Mr Cummings, his former chief adviser turned nemesis, made a series of claims in his witness statement handed to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

He said Mr Johnson also asked him to find a “dead cat” to get the coronavirus pandemic off the front pages of newspapers because he was “sick” of it.

A so-called dead cat strategy is the political meddling of circulating striking claims in order to divert attention away from an unwanted story.

Mr Cummings said that in autumn 2020 Mr Johnson asked him to “put your campaign head back on and figure out how we dead-cat Covid”.

“I’m sick of Covid, I want it off the front pages,” Mr Johnson said, according to Mr Cummings.

The adviser, who worked with Mr Johnson on the Brexit campaign, says he replied that “no campaign could ‘dead-cat Covid’”.

In the alleged hairdryer episode, the then-prime minister was said to have sent a subsequently deleted-from-YouTube video to a WhatsApp group with his top scientists.

Mr Cummings wrote: “A low point was when he circulated a video of a guy blowing a special hair dryer up his nose ‘to kill Covid’ and asked the CSA and CMO what they thought.”

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Former chief adviser to Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings leaves the UK Covid-19 Inquiry at Dorland House in London (James Manning/PA)

He also repeated a suggestion that Mr Johnson was working on a biography of William Shakespeare rather than the pandemic on a two-week holiday in February 2020.

“He was extremely distracted,” Mr Cummings wrote.

“He had a divorce to finalise and was grappling with financial problems from that plus his girlfriend’s spending plans for the No 10 flat (which he raised repeatedly from early January).

“An ex-girlfriend was making accusations about him in the media.

“His current girlfriend wanted to finalise the announcement of their engagement.

“He said he wanted to work on his Shakespeare book.”