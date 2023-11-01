‘Silly things like pronouns’ distracting from modern challenges, says Badenoch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

‘Silly things like pronouns’ distracting from modern challenges, says Badenoch

By Press Association
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch (Danny Lawson/PA)
Arguments over “silly things like pronouns” are preventing the UK from dealing with challenges such as falling prosperity and the rise of China, Kemi Badenoch has said.

The Business Secretary told a conference in London on Wednesday that businesses and individuals should remain focused on their “core purposes” if the UK is to meet the demands of an increasingly multipolar world.

She said: “I don’t think that things are as bad as others do, but I do think we are on the cusp.

“There is an inflexion point coming and we need to be very focused and figure out how we are going to get ourselves into a good place.

“And that means not being distracted by all sorts of silly things like pronouns and what critical race theory is saying and measuring people’s skin colour and so on.

“All of these things are distractions and whenever I see too much invested in those sorts of things it means that companies and individuals are not dealing with their core purposes and that is why I am sceptical about so many of those things.”

Gender identity
A sign for a unisex non-binary gender neutral toilet (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ms Badenoch, who also acts as equalities minister, made her comments during a conference organised by the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship, which has brought together right-wing figures from across the world for a three-day event to discuss the direction of conservatism.

She added that focusing on subjects such as diversity and inclusion was partly to blame for weak economic growth.

Saying there was now a “fear” of entrepreneurialism and an emphasis on avoiding negative experiences, Ms Badenoch said: “Something weird is happening, and that is that in a low growth environment, businesses are now competing not on who can make the most profit but who can signal the most virtue and hope that is a way of generating investment.

“You see that manifest itself in things like ESG (environment, social and governance investing) that’s not actually doing ESG, and DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) that’s not actually doing DEI.”

Her comments followed a speech at the same conference on Tuesday by Michael Gove, who criticised the use of ESG and DEI policies by large corporations, claiming they were using such policies as a “shield” against resentment caused by their accumulation of wealth.

The Communities Secretary, who previously backed Ms Badenoch for the Conservative leadership, also criticised the accumulation of wealth for its own sake as “immoral” and said corporations had failed to demonstrate “proper stewardship” of their assets, instead focusing on maximising returns.