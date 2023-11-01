AI Safety Summit discussions not focused on killer robots, says Darktrace boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

AI Safety Summit discussions not focused on killer robots, says Darktrace boss

By Press Association
The AI Safety Summit is taking place at Bletchley Park (Toby Melville/PA)
The AI Safety Summit is taking place at Bletchley Park (Toby Melville/PA)

The discussions between experts at the AI Safety Summit have avoided killer robot concerns and been more “measured” than expected, one delegate has said.

Poppy Gustafsson, chief executive of AI cyber security firm Darktrace, said she had been concerned that discussions at the summit would focus too much on “hypothetical risks of the future” – a concern raised by several experts before the summit.

But Ms Gustafsson said debate in the closed meetings at the summit had been more focused on the “daily reality”.

“I was a little worried that we were all going to be chatting about hypothetical risks of the future and robots are going to kill us all, and not talking enough about AI like we are using it now,” she told the PA news agency.

“Coming in this morning, I heard the opening plenary from Michelle (Donelan, Technology Secretary) and she made a comment that really stuck with me that artificial intelligence isn’t a natural phenomenon, it’s not something happening to us, it is something we are creating.

“And in the first breakout session this morning we were talking about the risk of loss of control and the idea that AI is not wrestling control from us. We are giving AI control and we have a choice to what extent we hand over the keys if you like.

“I think that was my big, resonant point this morning – that this is our choice, we are the drivers of this, it is not being done to us.”

She said the discussions were “measured and more much real time and much more here and now than perhaps I was worried about”.

Ms Gustafsson said getting the safety aspect of AI development right was crucial as “people embrace things much quicker when they know it’s safe”.

“I don’t think safety and innovation are at loggerheads,” she added.

The Darktrace chief executive said we would not see a “selection of specific regulation” coming out of the summit, which continues on Thursday, and hoped there would also be a focus on how to “go after the opportunity (around AI), but having put in the safeguards against those risks”.