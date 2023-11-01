Hubris and overconfidence hampered early Covid response, says nudge unit chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hubris and overconfidence hampered early Covid response, says nudge unit chief

By Press Association
The head of the government’s so-called nudge unit spoke of ‘arrogance’ in the government’s early handling of the pandemic (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
“Hubris” and “overconfidence” that the UK would not be hit as hard by the pandemic hampered its learning from other countries, the head of the government’s so-called nudge unit has said.

President of the Behavioural Insights Team, Professor David Halpern, told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry that pride in UK science led to a delay in considering approaches by other nations affected at the start of the crisis.

In a letter to senior officials in July 2020 criticising the initial response, he wrote: “Ironically, the pride in our science and our capabilities slowed our ability to learn lessons from other countries under cover of variations of ‘it is very different there’, there was an arrogance that we knew better and would do better.”

He said anchoring – a difficulty in moving away from prior assumptions – among the expert medical community led to an presumption that Covid would be a flu-like wave, which he said was “the most fundamental misstep” in the early handling of the virus.

This presumption prevented the expansion of tracing and the pursuit of suppressing its spread, he said in the note which was shown to the hearing.

There was “a touch of hubris that we knew better and we would do better, alongside criticisms of how badly other countries were doing,” he also wrote.

The psychologist told the inquiry on Wednesday that there was a sense that “we were lucky almost to have the best team”, but that that brought “a lacuna with it of overconfidence” and “less openness” to other approaches.

He said overconfidence “characterised a lot of what was happening from early on to those very early comparisons to other countries – Japan, Germany – and it made us slower to look really carefully at what they did and learn the lessons from them.

“It also had many other manifestations. Masks would be an example. We felt that the evidence became very compelling, certainly by late March, early April, for masks, and there was a strong anchoring in scepticism in many of the medical community.”

Mr Halpern also spoke of resistance in the Treasury, then run by Rishi Sunak, to increase financial support to low-income people who were isolating in the summer of 2020.

The inquiry heard that he wrote in a July 2020 email that the Treasury would be “hard to move” on a change to statutory sick pay.

Asked about the comment, Mr Halpern said: “From memory only, it would be because it would have a lot of, in economic terms, deadweight costs.”

Mr Halpern also criticised Boris Johnson’s government’s “stay alert” messaging.

“It tells you to worry and doesn’t tell you what to do – the worst combination,” he said.