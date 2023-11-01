‘Toxic’ online material examined by counter-terrorism police amid Gaza conflict

Counter-terrorism police are examining more than 200 pieces of “toxic” material posted online amid the renewed conflict in Gaza.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told The News Agents Podcast around 250 cases were sifted from about 2,000 referrals made to police.

He said: “Some of the really toxic, concerning online material that is potentially breaching terrorism offences, they’re approaching 2,000 referrals which they’ve sifted and it’s around 250 that potentially cross terrorism boundaries and are requiring further investigation.

“So you can see the caseload is building. We have to be extra tuned to the prospect that some of those extremists will be provoked into action.”

During the interview, Sir Mark also called for the public to come together regardless of differing opinions to keep tension down.

“We are just trying to manage tension.” Police Commissioner Mark Rowley says posters of Israeli hostages were removed to de-escalate a situation, likewise Palestinian flags were taken down from a Jewish cemetery. Listen on @GlobalPlayer@metpoliceuk | @maitlis | @jonsopel pic.twitter.com/MoyphUWCU7 — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) November 1, 2023

The Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police have both faced criticism after officers were seen taking down posters of Israelis taken hostage by Hamas.

But Sir Mark said that the backlash does not help officers who are trying to keep the peace.

He told the podcast: “Those officers that get this public attention because they’re sensibly taking a Palestinian flag from a Jewish memorial or taking some of those Jewish appeal posters off a shop which is linked to people who are pro Palestinian, those officers are going out doing practical things to try and reduce tension.

“And the world is leaping on top of them and in anger and outrage. That is not going to help us police London successfully.

“We need to come together in this difficult moment regardless of different opinions rather than having this determination to stoke tension.”