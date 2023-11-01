Residents protest against new Low Traffic Neighbourhood trial in Streatham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Residents protest against new Low Traffic Neighbourhood trial in Streatham

By Press Association
Julian Heather and another local resident warn cars from driving down Valley Road (Luke O’Reilly/PA)
A group of local residents blocked cars on a road in south London as part of a protest against the area becoming a Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN).

Valley Road is part of a group of streets that make up Lambeth Council’s Streatham Wells Low Traffic Neighbourhood trial.

As part of the trial, only buses and taxis are able to enter Valley Road from both ends, with motorists who take the same route facing a fine of £130 from next Monday.

Locals say the signs are difficult to see, and argue that the introduction of the LTN has made traffic on the surrounding streets worse.

Low Traffic Neighbourhood trial
A camera that has been turned upside down on Valley Road (Luke O’Reilly/PA)

Julian Heather, 69, said that the LTN had been introduced “without proper consultation”.

“The LTN for Streatham Wells Ward has been introduced without proper consultation,” he said.

“They never asked people if they wanted it, yes or no, they just imposed it.

“And now they’ve got all the signage wrong, there’s not enough signage, and it’s not adequate. So the poor drivers are getting fined, particularly if they don’t live in the LTN area as they won’t have got anything through their door. And all they will know is when they get the letter saying you’ve got a penalty charge notice.”

A camera to catch motorists on the road had been turned skywards by unknown vigilantes, rendering it useless.

Low Traffic Neighbourhood trial
A sign warning motorists not to drive down Valley Road (Luke O’Reilly/PA)

While the residents had placed a stop sign on a cone that read “Stop the road closures”.

Mr Heather said that the local residents had spent the day trying to stop motorists from driving down the road.

Despite the signs and the residents’ best efforts, several cars still drove down it.

“We’re trying to just point out the signs, because they’re not very visible,” Mr Heather said.

“And just say, ‘don’t come down here’, otherwise you get a £130 fine.”

A group of cyclists stopped by Valley Road to say that they supported the introduction of the LTN, leading to an argument with some of the local residents.

The cyclists quickly left the scene.

Another resident, Priscilla, 74, who declined to give her second name, said that all the council had done was push the traffic onto other roads

“They’ve pushed it somewhere else, that’s all they’ve done,” she said.

She added: “I know a disabled lady, Uber can’t collect her, only a black cab. So she’s stuck here.”