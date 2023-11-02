‘Insufficient progress’ made by council on transformation, says watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Insufficient progress’ made by council on transformation, says watchdog

By Press Association
An Accounts Commission report has raised a range of concerns about South Ayrshire Council (PA)
South Ayrshire Council must move faster to transform its management structure and delivery of services, a watchdog has said.

An Accounts Commission report released on Thursday has raised a range of concerns about the council following recommendations made in 2021 to help the local authority recover from the pandemic.

The commission said: “We note the progress that the council has made in addressing the recommendations in our 2021 Best Value Assurance Report.

“We are concerned, however, that the pace of improvement has been slow. We acknowledge that external factors, including financial pressures and changes in political leadership, have contributed to this but these factors are not unique to the council.

“We are also concerned about the council’s transformation programme and the lack of progress since our 2021 report, particularly given the reliance on this to address the financial and service delivery challenges the council is experiencing.

“We note that the transformation programme has been refocused, and the number of projects reduced, but we now urge the council to move at pace to establish the expected cashable benefits and baseline activity for the programme.”

The report also raised concerns around the reporting of performance within the council and publicly and a lack of self-evaluation.

However, the commission added: “We are pleased to see that the council has effective financial management processes in place, has delivered balanced budgets, and has met its savings targets.

“We also welcome the council’s approach to medium and long-term financial planning.

“However, given the large budget gaps identified in its financial planning, we believe there should be clear alignment between the council’s budget and its strategic priorities for the 2024-25 financial year.”

Ronnie Hinds, interim chairman of the Accounts Commission, said: “We note the progress the council has made to address the recommendations in our 2021 report.

“But our latest report highlights the pace of improvement has been too slow, and we’re concerned about insufficient progress in delivering its transformation programme.

“The council must prioritise this and be clear about the anticipated financial savings and service benefits.

“Clear measures of progress against its key priorities are also needed, with accurate reporting to councillors and local communities.

“We will continue to monitor whether improvement is being made through our yearly audit reporting on the council.”

A spokesperson for South Ayrshire Council said: “Following publication of the Best Value in South Ayrshire Accounts Commission report, an action plan has been agreed by councillors and we are progressing with the report’s recommendations.”