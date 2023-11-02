Rishi Sunak: We will keep working to help more British citizens leave Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak: We will keep working to help more British citizens leave Gaza

By Press Association
People wait to cross into Egypt at Rafah (Fatima Shbair/AP)
Rishi Sunak said the UK will continue to work closely with Egypt and Israel to ensure more British citizens can leave Gaza safely.

The Prime Minister thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for his efforts to help the first British nationals leave Gaza via the Rafah border crossing into Egypt on Wednesday.

Officials said the crossing will be open for “controlled and time-limited periods” to allow specific groups of foreign nationals and the seriously injured to leave Gaza.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said it has agreed, with Egyptian and Israeli authorities, a list of British nationals that want to leave Gaza.

Middle East
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomes US vice-president Kamala Harris to 10 Downing Street for talks (Carl Court/PA)

A Downing Street spokesman said of Mr Sunak’s call with the Egyptian president: “He welcomed the opening of the Rafah crossing today for the first British and other nationals and injured Palestinians to leave Gaza.

“The Prime Minister thanked president Sisi for his efforts and said the UK would continue to work closely with Egypt and Israel to ensure all British citizens can leave Gaza safely.

“The leaders talked about urgent work to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and the Prime Minister updated on plans for a second UK aid flight to support the work of the Egyptian Red Crescent. He said ensuring life-saving aid and medical treatment reaches civilians by all available routes is a top priority and the UK stands ready to provide further support.

“The Prime Minister and president Sisi also discussed diplomatic efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, prevent escalation in the wider Middle East and achieve long-term peace and prosperity for the Palestinian people.”

ISRAEL Gaza
(PA Graphics)

A spokesperson for the FCDO earlier said: “We will continue working with partners to ensure the crossing is opened again, allowing vital aid into Gaza and more British nationals to leave safely.

“We are regularly updating all British nationals registered us.

“The crossing will be open for controlled and time-limited periods to allow specific groups of foreign nationals and the seriously wounded to leave.

“We have agreed a list of British nationals that want to leave Gaza with Egyptian and Israeli authorities. We will be informed in advance when those on the list can use the crossing to ensure we can provide assistance.”

The UK has a Border Force team in Cairo, with consular officials in Arish, near Rafah, to provide support for Britons who leave Gaza.

Protesters, some waving Palestinian flags, shouted “ceasefire now” as US vice president Kamala Harris arrived in Downing Street for a meeting with Mr Sunak on Wednesday evening.

Ms Harris, in her reply to the pair’s opening exchanges, said: “I also want to thank you for the position that you and the United Kingdom have taken in terms of what is happening in Israel with Hamas.

“As we’ve both stated, Hamas is a terrorist organisation and what happened in Israel is horrendous by any measure.”

Ms Harris said Israel has a “right to defend itself”, there must be “no conflation between the Palestinian people and Hamas”, and there “should not be any intentional targeting” of civilians.

As Israel’s forces stepped up operations against the Hamas group, which carried out the October 7 atrocities in Israel, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stressed the need for humanitarian aid to get into Gaza.

The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 8,525, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, more than 122 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.

Labour has called for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to set up an appeal for Gaza, matched by taxpayer funding.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy and shadow international development minister Lisa Nandy were in Cairo for talks about the crisis.