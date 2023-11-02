Celebrities accuse PM of ‘callous disregard’ over conversion therapy ban delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celebrities accuse PM of ‘callous disregard’ over conversion therapy ban delay

By Press Association
A vow to ban conversion practices was first made by Theresa May’s government in July 2018 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rishi Sunak has been accused by celebrities including actor Alan Cumming and Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall of showing “callous disregard” over a delay in banning conversion therapy.

The Prime Minister was “letting down survivors and victims of abuse across this country” by not committing to bringing in legislation on the issue, a letter stated.

Co-ordinated by LGBT+ campaigning charity Stonewall, the letter is also signed by television presenter Rylan and actor Russell Tovey.

Alan Cumming is among those who have signed the letter, coordinated by Stonewall (Doug Peters/PA)
The Government now has a “last chance” to keep its promise to ban conversion therapy, the letter stated.

A vow to ban conversion practices – which seek to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity – was first made by Theresa May’s government in July 2018, but since then there have been years of delays and U-turns on aspects of the plan.

Amid recent conflicting reports over whether a draft Bill on the issue would be included in the King’s Speech, equalities minister Stuart Andrew last week apologised for the delay but declined to commit to its inclusion in the November 7 speech.

That day will see the Government’s proposed policies and legislation outlined for the coming parliamentary session.

The Stonewall letter, addressed to the Prime Minister, stated: “Now, by letting the clock run out, you are showing callous disregard for the harm faced by LGBTQ+ people.

“You are giving the green light for abusers to continue unhindered. You are letting down survivors and victims of abuse across this country.”

Asked about the letter, the Government described conversion therapy as “abhorrent” and said it was still “carefully considering this very complex issue”.

The letter also referenced a rise in hate crimes – in the year ending March 2023, police-recorded transgender hate crimes in England and Wales rose by 11%, to 4,732 offences.

Publishing the data last month, the Home Office said the increase could be partly down to public discussion by politicians.

The Stonewall letter stated: “LGBTQ+ people deserve a government with the will to protect them from harm.

“This is the last chance for your government to keep one promise to our country’s LGBTQ+ constituents.

“Please do the right thing and legislate for a complete ban on these horrific and life-altering practices.”

Last month, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) wrote to women and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, insisting legislation to ban conversion therapy “is needed” and said it hoped it would be in the King’s Speech.

Jade Thirlwall
Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall has also signed the letter (Ian West/PA)

On initially announcing a consultation into the conversion therapy ban, the “universal” proposals were intended to protect all LGBT+ people.

But in March 2022, then-prime minister Boris Johnson dramatically dropped plans for legislation, later defending a decision not to include trans people by saying there were “complexities and sensitivities” to be worked through.

In January of this year, the Government said it would ban conversion therapy for “everyone”, including transgender people.

Labour has said it would introduce a “no loopholes” trans-inclusive ban on conversion therapy if elected.

A Government spokesperson said: “No-one in this country should be harmed or harassed for who they are and attempts at so-called ‘conversion therapy’ are abhorrent. That is why we are carefully considering this very complex issue.”