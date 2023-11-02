Celebrities accuse PM of ‘callous disregard’ over conversion therapy ban delay

Rishi Sunak has been accused by celebrities including actor Alan Cumming and Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall of showing “callous disregard” over a delay in banning conversion therapy.

The Prime Minister was “letting down survivors and victims of abuse across this country” by not committing to bringing in legislation on the issue, a letter stated.

Co-ordinated by LGBT+ campaigning charity Stonewall, the letter is also signed by television presenter Rylan and actor Russell Tovey.

Actor Alan Cumming is among those who have signed the letter co-ordinated by Stonewall (Doug Peters/PA)

The Government now has a “last chance” to keep its promise to ban conversion therapy, the letter stated.

A vow to ban conversion practices – which seek to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity – was first made by Theresa May’s government in July 2018, but since then there have been years of delays and U-turns on aspects of the plan.

Amid recent conflicting reports over whether a draft Bill on the issue would be included in the King’s Speech, equalities minister Stuart Andrew last week apologised for the delay but declined to commit to its inclusion in the November 7 speech.

That day will see the Government’s proposed policies and legislation outlined for the coming parliamentary session.

The Stonewall letter, addressed to the Prime Minister, stated: “Now, by letting the clock run out, you are showing callous disregard for the harm faced by LGBTQ+ people.

“You are giving the green light for abusers to continue unhindered. You are letting down survivors and victims of abuse across this country.”

Asked about the letter, the Government described conversion therapy as “abhorrent” and said it was still “carefully considering this very complex issue”.

The letter also referenced a rise in hate crimes – in the year ending March 2023, police-recorded transgender hate crimes in England and Wales rose by 11%, to 4,732 offences.

Publishing the data last month, the Home Office said the increase could be partly down to public discussion by politicians.

The Stonewall letter stated: “LGBTQ+ people deserve a government with the will to protect them from harm.

“This is the last chance for your government to keep one promise to our country’s LGBTQ+ constituents.

“Please do the right thing and legislate for a complete ban on these horrific and life-altering practices.”

Last month, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) wrote to women and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, insisting legislation to ban conversion therapy “is needed” and said it hoped it would be in the King’s Speech.

Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall has also signed the letter (Ian West/PA)

On initially announcing a consultation into the conversion therapy ban, the “universal” proposals were intended to protect all LGBT+ people.

But in March 2022, then-prime minister Boris Johnson dramatically dropped plans for legislation, later defending a decision not to include trans people by saying there were “complexities and sensitivities” to be worked through.

In January of this year, the Government said it would ban conversion therapy for “everyone”, including transgender people.

Labour has said it would introduce a “no loopholes” trans-inclusive ban on conversion therapy if elected.

A Government spokesperson said: “No-one in this country should be harmed or harassed for who they are and attempts at so-called ‘conversion therapy’ are abhorrent. That is why we are carefully considering this very complex issue.”