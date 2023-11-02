Minister says ‘everything being done’ to get Irish passport-holders out of Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Minister says ‘everything being done’ to get Irish passport-holders out of Gaza

By Press Association
Minister Dara Calleary urged Irish passport holders in Gaza to register with the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs (Damien Storan/PA)
Minister Dara Calleary urged Irish passport holders in Gaza to register with the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs (Damien Storan/PA)

A minister in Ireland’s government has said the Department of Foreign Affairs is “working incredibly hard” to get Irish passport-holders out of Gaza.

Minister for Trade Promotion Dara Calleary said the department is in regular contact with each of the people on the list of Irish passport holders they are aware of in the region, understood to be approximately 35 people.

His comments come after Foreign Affairs Minister Micheal Martin said the government had not been notified of any Irish passport holders leaving Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt.

Hundreds of foreign nationals have been able to flee through the Rafah crossing so far.

Dozens of seriously injured Palestinians were also allowed to leave the strip, which is home to more than two million people, for the first time since the war with Israel began nearly a month ago.

Speaking to RTE radio, Mr Calleary said: “I have to reiterate if there’s anybody – or anybody that has connections – in Gaza that haven’t registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs, please register.”

He added: “They’re throwing everything at it. It is a very complex situation. It is only today that people are beginning to get out and I think everything is being done to ensure that we get Irish passport holders out.”