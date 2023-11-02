Edinburgh council to declare housing emergency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Edinburgh council to declare housing emergency

By Press Association
Councillors will meet on Thursday to discuss the declaration (Jane Barlow/PA)
Edinburgh councillors are set to declare a housing emergency in the capital, citing an “acute” homelessness problem, a “severe shortage” of social housing and the highest rent rises in the UK.

The council will vote on a motion put forward by Housing Committee convener Jane Meagher at a meeting on Thursday following calls from charities and other organisations, including Shelter Scotland.

Such a move would make Edinburgh the second council – and first city – in Scotland to declare a housing emergency. Argyll and Bute Council declared a housing emergency in June.

The motion urges the council to push for more funding from the Scottish Government, as well as to work with outside organisations to build an emergency action plan to tackle the crisis.

Councillors will be asked to note: “The acute nature of Edinburgh’s homelessness crisis, with approximately 5,000 households in temporary accommodation – the highest number in Scotland.

“The severe shortage of social rented homes, with approximately 200 bids for each property advertised through Edindex and additional pressures for accessible and family homes.

“The increasing pressure within the private rental sector, with the highest rental inflation in the United Kingdom at 13.7%.”

It goes on to request that the leader of the council writes to ministers including First Minister Humza Yousaf and his deputy Shona Robison.

The vote comes after the Edinburgh Poverty Commission pushed councillors to declare a housing emergency, with its chair Jim McCormick – who also serves as chief executive of the Robertson Trust – saying: “In recognising the housing emergency in Edinburgh, additional urgent action needs to follow – over and above the steps that have been taken in the last three years.

Miles Briggs
Tory MSP Miles Briggs said the recent rent cap had ‘made matters worse’ (PA)

“These steps have been firmly in the right direction, but coming on the back of long-term under-investment in truly affordable housing, they are clearly not adequate.”

Scottish Conservative housing spokesman Miles Briggs – a Lothian MSP – said the declaration should be a “wake-up call” for the Scottish Government, should it be passed.

“Homelessness is spiralling out of control on their watch and it is shocking that a record number of children are now stuck in temporary accommodation,” he added.

“It should never have reached a point where councillors in the capital are having to declare a housing emergency. I have repeatedly urged SNP-Green ministers to do this, which speaks volumes for their total inaction.

“(Tenants’ rights minister) Patrick Harvie’s big idea to solve this crisis – supported by SNP and Labour MSPs – was to impose a rent cap on the market.

“As I and others warned, this has made matters worse in the housing market, at a time when we are facing a homelessness crisis and many people cannot even get on the property ladder.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.