MSP expenses paid by Scottish Parliament rose by 5.5% last year, figures show

The Scottish Parliament paid out £23.5 million in expenses to MSPs last year, representing a 5.5% increase from 2021/22.

Expenses data for the 2022/23 financial year was published on Thursday and covers staff and office costs for elected representatives.

The most recent total expenditure was £23,467,953, an increase of more than £1.2 million from the previous year’s data.

That incudes expenses paid to individual MSPs, which rose by 5.4% to £23,439,733 in 2022/23.

Meanwhile, the party leaders’ allowance more than doubled from the previous year to £28,220, up from £11,510 in 2021/22.

The increase puts the party leaders’ allowance in line with previous years, including 2020/21 where the expense totalled £38,778 in 2020/21 and £36,873 in 2019/20.

Staff salaries made up the bulk of the expense, with £19.1 million covering staff employment in MSP parliamentary and local offices, accounting for 81.6% of the total cost.

The remainder covers the cost of running the offices, travel and support for party leaders who are not in government, according to the figures.