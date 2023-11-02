Edinburgh council declares housing emergency as others urged to follow suit

Councillors in Edinburgh have declared a housing emergency in the city, with the representative proposing the motion supporting calls for others to do the same.

At a meeting on Thursday, the council voted by 51 votes to nine to back a motion put forward by housing committee convener Jane Meagher following calls from charities and other organisations, including Shelter Scotland.

The move makes Edinburgh the second council – and first city – in Scotland to declare a housing emergency. Argyll and Bute Council declared a housing emergency in June.

Speaking in the debate on Thursday, Ms Meagher said: “The situation is a consequence of a series of policy changes over many years and therefore this is not a party political issue, but a question of basic human rights.

We’re here at @Edinburgh_CC. Edinburgh has the opportunity today to declare a #housingemergency. It's time for the city’s politicians to unite, declare the emergency, and work together to end it. #housingsos pic.twitter.com/tn8jIsgIXy — Shelter Scotland (@shelterscotland) November 2, 2023

“There can be no doubt that the problem is getting worse and for that reason I welcome Shelter Scotland’s call for every local authority to declare a housing emergency so that we can take concerted action across the country.

“I’m pleased that Edinburgh is the first Scottish city to say that enough is enough and that we, as a country, need to recognise and rectify the situation.

“We need to focus on the solution, not on the problem.”

The motion urges the council to push for more funding from the Scottish Government, as well as to work with outside organisations to build an emergency action plan to tackle the crisis.

Councillors were asked to note: “The acute nature of Edinburgh’s homelessness crisis, with approximately 5,000 households in temporary accommodation – the highest number in Scotland.

“The severe shortage of social rented homes, with approximately 200 bids for each property advertised through Edindex and additional pressures for accessible and family homes.

“The increasing pressure within the private rental sector, with the highest rental inflation in the United Kingdom at 13.7%.”

It goes on to request that the leader of the council writes to ministers including First Minister Humza Yousaf and his deputy Shona Robison.

The vote comes after the Edinburgh Poverty Commission pushed councillors to declare a housing emergency, with its chair Jim McCormick – who also serves as chief executive of the Robertson Trust – saying: “In recognising the housing emergency in Edinburgh, additional urgent action needs to follow – over and above the steps that have been taken in the last three years.

Tory MSP Miles Briggs said the recent rent cap had ‘made matters worse’ (PA)

“These steps have been firmly in the right direction, but coming on the back of long-term under-investment in truly affordable housing, they are clearly not adequate.”

Ahead of the debate on Thursday, Scottish Conservative housing spokesman Miles Briggs – a Lothian MSP – said the declaration should be a “wake-up call” for the Scottish Government.

“Homelessness is spiralling out of control on their watch and it is shocking that a record number of children are now stuck in temporary accommodation,” he added.

“It should never have reached a point where councillors in the capital are having to declare a housing emergency. I have repeatedly urged SNP-Green ministers to do this, which speaks volumes for their total inaction.

“(Tenants’ rights minister) Patrick Harvie’s big idea to solve this crisis – supported by SNP and Labour MSPs – was to impose a rent cap on the market.

“As I and others warned, this has made matters worse in the housing market, at a time when we are facing a homelessness crisis and many people cannot even get on the property ladder.”

Questioned on the declaration at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday and if there would be any further funding, Humza Yousaf said he and his Government will continue to work with the council to see “what assistance we can provide in order to ensure we deal with the real significant challenges they are facing in regards to housing”.

Housing minister Paul McLennan said: “Tackling homelessness is a key priority for the Scottish Government and our Ending Homelessness Together action plan, developed with expert input, is the right strategy to end homelessness in Scotland.

“We are making available £3.5 billion over this parliamentary term to support delivery of 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, 70% of which will be for social rent.

“This includes investing at least £60 million to help local authorities and registered social landlords acquire properties for use as high quality, affordable, permanent homes.

“Rapid rehousing transition plans play an important role in Scotland’s homelessness strategy and aim to reduce the need for temporary accommodation.

“We have provided local authorities with £52.5 million between 2018-24 for their plans to support people into settled accommodation.”