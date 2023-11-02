Pro-Palestinian march set for Armistice Day will avoid Cenotaph, protesters say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pro-Palestinian march set for Armistice Day will avoid Cenotaph, protesters say

By Press Association
Protesters in Trafalgar Square, central London, during a pro-Palestine march (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Protesters in Trafalgar Square, central London, during a pro-Palestine march (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Pro-Palestinian protesters are planning to take to the streets on Armistice Day as the Metropolitan Police commissioner admitted he may have to look to other forces to help deal with the ongoing action.

Demonstrations are set to be staged this Saturday in London and across the UK, with a further march planned in the capital on November 11, the anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Friends of Al-Aqsa (FOA) is preparing to bus protesters from Leicester to London next weekend to demand an immediate ceasefire in Israel’s attacks on Gaza, and said it expected hundreds of thousands of people to take part in the demonstration organised by a coalition of groups.

But it vowed to avoid the Cenotaph war memorial on Whitehall – the focus of national remembrance events.

A two-minute silence is held each year at 11am on Armistice Day – also known as Remembrance Day – to commemorate those who died in conflict.

Ismail Patel, FOA spokesman, said: “We definitely will not be at the Cenotaph. We understand the sensitivity of the date.”

Met Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said he is “deeply concerned” about the effects of protests on day-to-day local policing.

“We are starting to look at what point we need to look for mutual aid from other forces and change our approach to resourcing this to make it sustainable,” he told the London Assembly.

He said that since Hamas terrorists murdered Jews in Israel on October 7 successive weekend protests in central London have been policed by 1,000 officers, then 1,500 and then by 2,000.

Police made around 70 arrests at the protests and almost 100 more for hate crimes, with anti-Jewish hate crime up 14-fold and anti-Muslim hate crime up threefold on last year, he said.

Sir Mark Rowley in conversation with Sir Trevor Phillips
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said he is ‘deeply concerned’ about the effects of protests on local policing (James Manning/PA)

A Met Police spokesperson confirmed the organisers of the November 11 march were considering different locations in London.

“They have indicated they are planning a march on the Saturday, but that they are considering different locations given the sensitives around this date,” the spokesperson said.

The next day – November 12 – will see the high-profile annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, attended by royals, senior politicians, leaders and veterans.

The Met Police added: “We remain in conversation with protest organisers and they have not indicated any plans to protest at this location on the Sunday.”

On November 4, the Stop the War coalition is calling for a nationwide “Day of Action for Palestine” around the country, with a rally in London’s Trafalgar Square.

Meanwhile, Stand Up to Racism and Extinction Rebellion London are organising a “Stop Braverman, Stop the Hate” march outside the Home Office.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman drew criticism when she warned that a “hurricane” of mass migration is coming, in her speech to the Conservative party conference last month.