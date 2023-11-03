Scottish Government to unveil migration plans for independent Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Government to unveil migration plans for independent Scotland

By Press Association
The Social Justice Secretary will unveil the plans on Friday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Government is set to unveil plans for migration in an independent Scotland on Friday.

In the sixth paper in a series laying out the prospectus for Scotland after leaving the UK, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville, independence minister Jamie Hepburn and migration minister Emma Roddick will publish the plans.

The unveiling comes against a backdrop of an ageing population in Scotland, with the Scottish Government worrying about the fate of the economy and public services as the number of Scots of working age reduces.

Ahead of the announcement, Ms Somerville said the paper would lay out new Scottish Government agencies and visa routes that would help to attract people to the country.

humza Yousaf with independence prospectus paper on citizenship
The paper will be the sixth in a series, with the last one looking at citizenship (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“People who come to live and work in Scotland are vital to our country’s future – not only for the contribution they make to our culture and communities, but also for supporting economic growth and sustaining public services,” she said.

“The proposals in this paper, including new visa routes and agencies, would support people with a wide range of skills to make Scotland their home.

“Independence is essential in order to get the powers Scotland needs to build a migration system that works for every part of our country and which has dignity, fairness and respect at its core.

“The UK Government’s Brexit policy and its approach to migration and asylum do not reflect the attitudes of most people in Scotland and are damaging our economy: we need to boost our working population, not reduce it.

“Under current constitutional arrangements Scotland’s population is projected to fall, so I look forward to discussing the opportunities that independence and control of migration policy will bring.”

Currently reserved to Westminster, migration has caused previous friction between the UK and Scottish governments after former first minister Nicola Sturgeon in early 2020 called for a separate visa system north of the border to address demographic issues.

The call was summarily rejected just hours after it was made.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “Our points-based system rightly prioritises the skills we already have in the UK, while attracting the talent our economy needs to grow. It is broader than the previous immigration system, with many more jobs now eligible, stretching across all key sectors of the British economy.

“Immigration is a reserved matter for the UK Government, and the points-based system works in the interest of the whole of the UK.”