UK services firms ‘skirt with recession’ as activity slows for third month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK services firms ‘skirt with recession’ as activity slows for third month

By Press Association
The UK’s services sector saw a lacklustre October with activity falling for the third month in a row (Johnny Green/PA)
The UK’s services sector saw a lacklustre October with activity falling for the third month in a row (Johnny Green/PA)

The UK’s services sector saw a lacklustre October with activity falling for the third month in a row as businesses continue to “skirt with recession”, an influential survey has found.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK services PMI survey showed a reading of 49.5 in October, up fractionally from 49.3 in September and coming in above the flash estimates of 49.2 for the month.

Any score below 50 indicates that activity in the industry has been contracting.

The industry, which spans services from hospitality, leisure and entertainment, to healthcare, transport and financial services, has been grappling with higher business costs and squeezed household budgets.

It is leading to weaker demand and therefore less new work for services providers.

Despite last month’s downturn being only marginal, optimism among firms has dropped to the lowest level since December last year with tougher business conditions taking a heavy toll, the survey found.

Less than half of services businesses say they are expecting activity to rise in the year ahead.

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “A shallow downturn in UK service sector activity persisted in October as businesses struggled to make headway against a backdrop of worsening domestic economic conditions and stretched household budgets.

“Forward-looking survey indicators suggested that service providers will continue to skirt with recession.

“The degree of optimism towards the business outlook was the lowest in 2023 so far, despite relief that interest hikes have taken a pause this autumn.”

The latest PMI data suggests the UK economy is “flirting with a mild recession”, but one which is likely to be narrowly avoided, said Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics.

“Decreasing confidence about the outlook for demand prompted businesses in the services and manufacturing sectors to collectively reduce employment for a second consecutive month, albeit at a mild pace,” he said.

The survey found that job cutting continued last month, with some reports of firms making redundancies or not replacing staff leaving because of weaker sales and worries about demand staying subdued.

But Mr Tombs said the PMI survey could be giving a bleaker picture of the sector than other surveys which suggest consumer confidence is more resilient as wage growth outpaces inflation.

Furthermore, there was good news with inflation continuing on a downward trend.

Business costs increased at the slowest rate since February 2021 last month, as falling raw material prices and supplier discounting helped reduce pressure on firms.

It comes after the Bank of England kept UK interest rates steady at 5.25% in a decision announced on Thursday, and said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation is set to have fallen sharply last month.