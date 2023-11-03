Starmer vows to ‘bulldoze through barriers to British success’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer vows to ‘bulldoze through barriers to British success’

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer visits soft drinks manufacturer Clearly Drinks in Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer visits soft drinks manufacturer Clearly Drinks in Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to “bulldoze” through barriers to UK success as he accused Rishi Sunak of being on a “highway to British decline”.

The Labour leader, who has faced dissent from his frontbench and grassroots party members over his stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict, on Friday sought to turn attention back the Tories and his plans to grow the economy.

Addressing businesses at the North East Chamber of Commerce in Darlington, Sir Keir called for a “big build” in the King’s Speech on November 7.

He said: “Next week is the King’s Speech and we can already see that it will only bring more of the same.

“A manifesto for the 14th year of Tory failure and the starting gun fired on the next general election.

“A choice between a Conservative Party with no plan for the future, hurtling down the only high speed project it has ever managed to build: the highway to British decline.

“Or the Labour alternative: a party that understands the potential that lies in regions like this, that has a plan to grow every corner of this country, will work with you to get the North East building again, get our future back with a decade of national renewal.”

Sir Keir said a Labour King’s Speech would “rip up the red tape in our planning system” to speed up delivery of infrastructure, reform the further education system with specialist technical colleges, and bring forward an industrial strategy backed by a national wealth fund.

“If you take only one thing away from here today, let it be this: Wherever we find barriers to British success, we will bulldoze through them,” he said.

“Rishi Sunak is too weak to stand up to the blockers on his back benches.”

Giving examples that he said demonstrated “inertia” under the Tories, he said the Thames Tunnel in east London has a planning application “30 times longer than the complete works of Shakespeare – 60,000 pages”.

Sir Keir mostly faced questions on party divisions over the Israel-Gaza war during a Q&A after his speech.

He insisted his party is “completely united” on the plans to revive economic growth.

“On the question of growing the economy, of taking our country forward, a decade of national renewal, there is complete unity in the Labour Party,” he said.

“On the question of Gaza, there is also unity. Whether people are asking for a ceasefire or a humanitarian pause it comes from the same place, which is people – and this is not unique to Labour Party – across the country, people desperately want to see an alleviation of a situation.”