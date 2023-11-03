Hepburn: No border immigration checks with England after independence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hepburn: No border immigration checks with England after independence

By Press Association
The new paper was unveiled in Dundee (Jane Barlow/PA)
There would not be person-by-person border checks between Scotland and England after independence, a Scottish minister has said.

Minister for Independence Jamie Hepburn visited the V&A Museum in Dundee with Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville and Migration Minister Emma Roddick on Friday to launch the sixth paper in the Government’s series which forms the prospectus for an independent Scotland.

The paper proposed a cheaper and easier route for people looking to migrate to Scotland, seeking to set itself apart from the rules currently imposed by the UK Government.

The proposals laid out – in broad detail – five different visa routes that would be made available for people permanently migrating to Scotland, studying, visiting, investing or working in Scotland.

Building a New Scotland
Minister for Independence Jamie Hepburn with Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville, centre, and Minister for Migration and Refugees Emma Roddick at the launch (Jane Barlow/PA)

But, questioned on whether that divergence could be abused by someone using the cheaper and easier route to come to Scotland before moving to England, Mr Hepburn said the proposed Scottish Immigration and Border Agency (Simba) would not put checks between Scotland and England.

“No, that’s not our vision for an independent Scotland at all,” he told the PA news agency.

“We will remain part of the Common Travel Area (CTA) that the UK has with the Republic of Ireland, something they’ve had incidentally for the past 100 years.

“We are not looking to create a system whereby there are border checks at the border with the rest of the UK.”

Under the CTA – which allows residents to travel freely within the UK and Ireland – those residing in a country on a visa would need a separate one to travel to elsewhere in the British Isles.

The paper also restated the Scottish Government’s commitment to closing the much-criticised Dungavel detention centre in Lanarkshire, which the minister claimed had subjected immigration detainees to “inhumane” treatment.

Mr Hepburn suggested that a new facility could be built in its place to house detainees – which he said would be rare – but was categorical that the already overstretched prison system would not be used.

“Wanting to close down Dungavel would certainly not result in us using the prison system for the limited circumstances in which we would have to see some limited form of detention,” he said.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville with Minister for Migration and Refugees Emma Roddick (left) and Minister for Independence Jamie Hepburn (right) during a round-table to discuss proposals with migration and asylum policy stakeholders at the launch of the sixth paper in the Building a New Scotland series, at the V&A in Dundee (Jane Barlow/PA)

The minister accused the UK Government of adopting a “detention by default” model in relation to immigration.

The Scottish Government has long stressed the need for immigration reform, citing Scotland’s ageing working population and the demographic challenge it presents, but ministers were reticent to put a number on the amount of people needed to come to Scotland.

Speaking to journalists in a briefing after the paper was unveiled, Mr Hepburn and Ms Somerville were asked if the figure was similar to the 400,000 quoted in the Sustainable Growth Commission report.

“We’ve not set a target on migration in this and I think one of the reasons for that if you just look at the last few years is just exactly how many events can materialise in a country, whether it’s Brexit, whether it’s Covid, whether it’s the war in Ukraine and so on that make a real difference to a country’s needs,” Ms Somerville said.

“We’ve got a long-term forecast which shows that we are in population decline and that’s a real concern for the amount of people that we’ve got in the working age population.”

She added that the Scottish Government would look at what sectors and parts of the country needed in terms of people and adopt a “sensible and strategic” way of dealing with migration.