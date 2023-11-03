Two arrested at London King’s Cross station after pro-Palestinian protest banned

Two people have been arrested during a pro-Palestinian sit-in at London’s King’s Cross station after the demonstration was banned.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said he had given an order to allow police to stop the demonstration on Friday evening under Section 14a of the Public Order Act 1986.

One video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, appears to show a man draped in a Palestinian flag shouting “free, free Palestine” while being carried away from the station by three officers.

Others appear to show the controversial slogan “from the river to the sea” being shouted with demonstrators replying “Palestine will be free”.

In videos, protesters can be seen sitting on the station concourse chanting “ceasefire now”, “free, free Palestine” and “in our thousands, in our millions, we are all Palestinians”.

A banner accusing Israel of genocide can also be seen in some clips.

The Transport Secretary said: “While the right to peaceful protest is a key part of our democratic society, it cannot be at the expense of other people’s right not to be seriously disrupted or intimidated.

“That’s why I have granted consent for the British Transport Police (BTP) to make an order under Section 14a of the Public Order Act 1986 prohibiting the planned protest at King’s Cross station this evening.

“This means protest activity at the station is classified as unlawful and anyone taking part will be subject to arrest.

“Officers must have the powers they need for our stations to remain safe places for people to go about their journeys, protecting public safety and preventing disorder.”

BTP said in a statement: “British Transport Police made two arrests at King’s Cross station this evening for failure to comply with a section 14 notice.

“There is now a small demonstration taking place outside the station in King’s Cross square.

“The demonstration inside the station has ended. Passengers can access the station as normal and trains are not disrupted.”