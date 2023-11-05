Healey accepts Starmer’s approach to Israel-Hamas conflict has ’caused hurt’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Healey accepts Starmer’s approach to Israel-Hamas conflict has ’caused hurt’

By Press Association
Shadow defence secretary John Healey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Shadow defence secretary John Healey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The shadow defence secretary has acknowledged Sir Keir Starmer’s approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict has “caused hurt to many people”.

John Healey’s comments come as the Labour leader is battling to maintain discipline in the party, with several senior figures revolting against his stance of only calling for a humanitarian “pause” in Gaza.

Earlier this week, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar criticised Sir Keir for having “hurt” Muslim communities when he appeared to suggest in an interview with LBC that the Israeli government had the right to withhold water and power from citizens in Gaza.

Asked on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme if he accepted Mr Sarwar’s criticism that Sir Keir’s approach has caused hurt to Muslim voters, Mr Healey said: “I accept that it’s caused hurt to many people and Keir Starmer would do that as well.

“But he understands why people are calling for a ceasefire and want to see an end to the fighting.

“His concern is twofold and he says that at present this is not the right time for now. First, because Israel must have the right to self-defence, it must have the right to go after the Hamas fighters and its missile launchers.

“And secondly, in the end, what’s most important now is what will best work to bring some alleviation of the suffering to people in Palestine, get more aid into Gaza and create more space for further diplomacy. And that quite clearly has been the humanitarian pauses that Keir Starmer has been arguing for, a break in the fighting if you like.”

Speaking earlier on Sky News, Mr Healey said Sir Keir wanted to bring people with him “like a good leader”

He said a humanitarian pause is a “break in fighting that allows some of the things that we all want to see, especially the alleviation of Palestinian suffering, to take place”, adding: “In the end, what matters is what stands the best chance of working, and in a conflict like this small steps can lead to a bigger breakthrough.

“So that’s why Keir Starmer has been arguing for humanitarian pauses.

“Keir Starmer is not a protest leader. He understands why people are calling for a ceasefire.”

Mr Healey added: “He (Sir Keir) wants to bring people with him like a good leader, the sort of leadership we’ve not seen from Rishi Sunak on this.

“But in order to respect the absolute right that Israel has to defend itself, rescue its hostages, and take out Hamas fighters and threat for the future and especially to try and achieve the relief of the suffering, the greater aid into Gaza, the break in the humanitarian catastrophe that we’re seeing within Gaza, then pursuing pauses or humanitarian pauses or breaks in the fighting is the most practical way of doing this.

“And Keir Starmer will be looking to win those arguments, take the party with us.”

Commenting on Mr Healey’s comments, Tory Party chairman Greg Hands said: “John Healey claims that Sir Keir is not a ‘protest leader’. Yet, he is being openly defied by his own party with Labour figures joining protests across the country and demanding a ceasefire.

“If his own shadow frontbench is defying him without any action being taken, how could the British people ever trust him to get on with taking the difficult long-term decisions?

“Only Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives are focused on the long-term decisions that will deliver the change the country needs.”