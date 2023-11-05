Momentum on restoring powersharing in Northern Ireland ‘seems to have ebbed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Momentum on restoring powersharing in Northern Ireland ‘seems to have ebbed’

By Press Association
Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Momentum towards restoring powersharing in Northern Ireland appears to have ebbed, Ireland’s deputy premier has said.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin said he understood that negotiations between the UK government and the DUP aimed at resurrecting the devolved institutions had “more or less come to a conclusion”.

But he expressed concern that the prospects of an imminent breakthrough look to have waned.

He said the Irish government would be seeking clarity from the UK government in the coming weeks on what the next steps will be for governance in Northern Ireland if there is no return to powersharing.

“We were hopeful some weeks back that there was progress being made. But, again, that seems to have ebbed,” Mr Martin told RTE on Sunday.

“And I think it’s urgent that the executive and the assembly is restored.”

The DUP withdrew from the Stormont institutions last year in protest against the internal UK trade barriers created by the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

Powersharing is unable to function in Northern Ireland without the support of the region’s largest unionist and nationalist parties.

The UK and EU agreed the Windsor Framework earlier this year in an attempt to address unionist concerns about the protocol, but the DUP has indicated it will not return to Stormont until the London government provides further assurances over Northern Ireland’s place in the UK.

Last week DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he could not be certain that powersharing will return by the end of the year.

Sir Jeffrey had said in recent weeks that the UK government was “moving closer” to addressing his party’s concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Sir Jeffery Donaldson
Leader of the DUP Sir Jeffery Donaldson (Liam McBurney/PA)

However, on Wednesday he cautioned that there are still “significant” gaps that require a resolution before any proposal to return to Stormont could be presented to his party.

Mr Martin said the Irish government required “clarity” on what future arrangements would look like in Northern Ireland in the absence of powersharing.

“The people of Northern Ireland they have huge health issues, in terms of health services, education and so on, and the centre cannot hold there in respect of the fiscal situation, the budgetary situation, if the executive doesn’t come back,” he said.

“And obviously we will be discussing this with the British government in terms of next steps, if the executive is not coming back or if the assembly is not coming back, we need clarity on that.

“I think within the next number of weeks (the Irish government will be seeking clarity from the UK) because my understanding is the British government and the DUP have more or less come to a conclusion in respect of the issues that were raised.”