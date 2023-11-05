Silent vigil held outside Holyrood to remember Hamas hostage victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Silent vigil held outside Holyrood to remember Hamas hostage victims

By Press Association
A silent vigil was held outside the Scottish Parliament in memory of those who have been taken hostage by Hamas (Rebecca McCurdy/PA)
A silent vigil was held outside of the Scottish Parliament to remember the victims taken hostage by Hamas amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza.

Dozens of red heart-shaped balloons were tied to shoes outside the Scottish Parliament on Sunday afternoon, each representing one of the 242 people the Israeli military say have been kidnapped by Hamas.

It is believed 37 children are among those missing since the October 7 attack.

The vigil used heart-shaped balloons and shoes to represent those taken hostage (Rebecca McCurdy/PA)

Organisers said the vigil was not political and also sought to recognise the Palestinians who had been caught up in the conflict.

The vigil encouraged people to stop and look at the individual pictures and details of the hostages.

Sarah Grossman, one of the organisers, told the PA news agency: We’re here to join communities all over the world in a peaceful manner, demanding our babies, children, women, youth, fathers and elderly are returned home.

“What we’re doing is giving a voice to those who have been nameless.

“These babies have been living, and we hope they’re living, in unthinkable conditions that we’ve only ever seen before as a nation during the concentration camps.”

Shoes were placed alongside the images of the kidnapped (Rebecca McCurdy/PA)

“Regarding Palestinians, we are here to stand with those who are hostages, no matter who they are.

“No child should have to live through such times.

“This is not a political statement, we genuinely want the hostages released under no uncertain terms.”

On Saturday, demonstrators held up mock body bags in protest at the war in Gaza, with crowds gathered outside of the BBC headquarters in Glasgow with signs that said: “Every child’s future in Gaza lies in a body bag.”

Meanwhile, activists filled up Edinburgh’s Waverley Station with Palestinian flags, and a sit-in took place at Glasgow Central Station.