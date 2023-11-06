Sunak says allegation a Tory MP is serial rapist is ‘very serious’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak says allegation a Tory MP is serial rapist is ‘very serious’

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s party faces questions over how it handled the complaints (James Manning/PA)
Rishi Sunak has described allegations that a Tory MP committed a series of rapes as “very serious” as he insisted his party’s complaints procedures are “robust”.

The Prime Minister urged anyone with evidence of criminal acts to go to the police on Monday amid calls for an investigation into the party’s handling of the claims.

Sir Jake Berry, a former Tory Party chairman, is said to have warned the police that an internal “failure” to act on allegations allowed the unnamed MP to “continue to offend”.

Speaking on a visit to Bacton Gas Terminal in Norfolk, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: “These are very serious, anonymous allegations.

“It may be that they allude to something that is already the subject of a live police investigation, so I hope you understand it wouldn’t be right for me to comment on that further specifically.

“More broadly the Conservative Party has robust independent complaint procedures in place, but I would say to anybody who has information or evidence about any criminal acts to of course talk to police, that’s the right course of action.”

Opposition parties have urged the Conservatives to investigate the allegations over the unidentified MP, who was able to continue in their role in Parliament.

According to a copy of a letter obtained by the Mail On Sunday, Sir Jake wrote to police saying that the MP targeted as many as five people with little to no consequence, with some of the allegations including multiple rapes.

The former party chairman said that the “failure of others to act has enabled” the MP to “continue to offend and to victimise women”.

It is alleged that he found out about the allegations when he discovered the Conservatives had covered the cost of treatment for one of the complainants at a private hospital.

Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds has called the allegations “deeply concerning and extremely serious”, as she urged the Tories to investigate.

Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain urged Mr Sunak to launch an investigation over the “deeply disturbing” claims.

On Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, also a former Tory chairman, told broadcasters he was not aware of the allegations and did not know who the alleged culprit was.

He told the BBC: “I don’t recognise in any form the idea that we covered up.”

But Mr Sunak’s deputy later said he could not rule out that the party might have paid for treatment for an alleged victim.

He told Times Radio: “I’m not denying that it could be the case that those payments were made, but it is not something that I authorised or (was) part of as chairman of the Conservative Party.”

It was reported that Sir Jake wrote the letter, co-signed by former chief whip Wendy Morton, shortly after leaving the chairman’s job in October 2022.