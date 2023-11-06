Number 10 rejects UN envoy criticisms of UK welfare spending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Number 10 rejects UN envoy criticisms of UK welfare spending

By Press Association
A Universal Credit sign on a door of a job centre plus in east London (Yui Mok/PA)
Downing Street has hit back at suggestions that the UK is breaching international law, as a UN envoy sharply criticised poverty rates and welfare spending in the country.

The UN’s special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights Olivier De Schutter used an interview with The Guardian to complain that £85 a week from Universal Credit for single adults over 25 is “too low to protect people from poverty”.

He suggested that it breached an the UN’s International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which guarantees the right of “everyone to social security, including social insurance”.

“The policies in place are not working or not protecting people in poverty, and much more needs to be done for these people to be protected,” he said.

He told the paper that increasing Universal Credit would be “the single most important step that the UK could meet towards meeting its international obligations”.

Number 10 rejected the comments made by Mr De Schutter.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said: “We simply don’t agree. We know that households are at least £6,000 a year better off in full-time work than out on benefits. And our record on this is clear – there are 1.7 million fewer people in absolute poverty and there are almost 700,000 fewer children growing up in workless households since 2010.

“And we have taken unprecedented levels of support post-pandemic in response to high inflation, not least paying half of people’s energy bill.”

Professor Philip Alston, the previous special rapporteur, made highly critical comments about the UK’s welfare regime in 2018 after a 12-day, nine-city trip to the UK.