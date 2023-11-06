Strike talks continue between BMA and Government as doctors decide on next steps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strike talks continue between BMA and Government as doctors decide on next steps

By Press Association
Ministers and doctors are locked in talks in a bid to avert future strikes (PA)
Consultants in England are to be re-balloted over the prospect of further strike action as doctors and the Government remain in talks with a view to end the dispute.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said that specialist, associate specialist and specialty (SAS) doctors will also be balloted over potential strike action.

Consultants wrote to the Prime Minister in October, saying they would not call any more strikes until November 3 to allow time for negotiations.

But the talks began just days before the deadline.

The BMA said that negotiations have so far been “productive and intensive”, but progress has been “insufficient” to change the plans to launch the re-ballot of the country’s top hospital doctors.

But the union’s consultants committee said it will not be announcing new strike dates at present while the talks are ongoing.

SAS doctors in England, who are also in negotiations with the Government, have not yet joined picket lines but are now being balloted in case the current talks “fail”.

The ballot of SAS doctors and the re-ballot of consultants will run from November 6 to December 18.

If passed it will give these groups a mandate to strike until June 2024.

Dr Vishal Sharma, chairman of the BMA’s consultants committee, said: “We gave the Government a month to get back around the table, whilst it’s been incredibly frustrating that the Government didn’t respond until a few days before the deadline, we have now commenced talks.

“These discussions have been constructive and are ongoing.

“Therefore, given our willingness to resolve this dispute we are not announcing further strike dates right now – but reserve the right to do so if necessary.

“Our re-ballot begins today as planned as it’s vital that, even during these negotiations, we continue to have a legal mandate to call more industrial action if they break down.”

Dr Ujjwala Anand Mohite, chairwoman of the BMA’s SAS committee, said: “Whilst talks continue to progress we are clearly still somewhat short of the credible offer we are asking Government for. We are therefore asking SAS doctors to give us the mandate for action, should we need it because the current round of talks fail.

“Industrial action is our absolute last resort, and we remain hopeful that we’ll receive a credible offer as talks continue.”

Junior doctors have also been in negotiations with the Government.

The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.