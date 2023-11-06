Veteran healthcare scheme rolled out across Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Veteran healthcare scheme rolled out across Scotland

By Press Association
The scheme aims to give veterans a more tailored healthcare experience (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The scheme aims to give veterans a more tailored healthcare experience (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A scheme which aims to improve medical services for veterans and their families is being rolled out nationwide.

The General Practice Armed Forces and Veterans Recognition Scheme will give those leaving the military a more tailored healthcare experience.

It follows a recommendation from the Scottish Veterans Commissioner, who said those transitioning to civilian life should be identified when they first engage with the NHS.

Doctors will be offered easy access training materials on veterans’ specific health needs.

SNP meeting at Parliament
Graeme Dey said the scheme is particulary relevant at this time of year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scottish Government’s Veterans Minister Graeme Dey said the scheme would now be open to all GPs in Scotland following a successful pilot.

He said: “This is an important step forward in providing more support and I encourage GP surgeries to find out more about this scheme.

“The pilot has already had a significant impact in helping veterans and armed forces families, and that will only increase as more GPs sign up.

“We are working hard to support our veterans and armed forces community in Scotland.

“This is especially important at this time of year as we remember and recognise the sacrifices they have made to keep us safe.”