A tent is a lifeline not a lifestyle choice for rough sleepers – ex-homeless man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

A tent is a lifeline not a lifestyle choice for rough sleepers – ex-homeless man

By Press Association
Tents are a lifeline rather than a lifestyle choice for people who sleep on the streets, a former homeless man has said (Yui Mok/PA)
Tents are a lifeline rather than a lifestyle choice for people who sleep on the streets, a former homeless man has said (Yui Mok/PA)

A former homeless man has described tents as a “lifeline” rather than a lifestyle choice for rough sleepers as he invited Suella Braverman to walk the streets with him to see the harsh realities some people are faced with.

Chris Royston said the Home Secretary’s claim that rough sleeping is sometimes a “lifestyle choice” had left him feeling “hurt”, “misunderstood” and “stigmatised”.

The 45-year-old spent six months sleeping rough in Sheffield in 2015 while holding down a supermarket job and said his tent was his only defence against the extreme weather at the time.

Chris Royston said he felt hurt and stigmatised by Suella Braverman's comments (Chris Royston/PA)
Chris Royston said he felt hurt and stigmatised by Suella Braverman’s comments (Chris Royston/PA)

He said the Government does not appear to have the “want” to tackle rough sleeping and its underlying causes, accusing it instead of seeking a “political score”.

He told the PA news agency: “I do not believe that the Government is in touch with society. Homelessness can touch anyone at any given time.

“The only solution is to bring people indoors like they did through the pandemic. The Government have proven that they’re able to do it if they want to do it.

“It comes down to ‘want’ from the Government and I don’t believe that they actually want to resolve this. They want to demonise and stigmatise and blame individuals who have fallen on difficult times, and make their lives more difficult.”

In September, the Kerslake Commission, formed in 2021 to look at the lessons from the emergency response which supported people sleeping rough during the pandemic, concluded the Government will not meet its own target to end rough sleeping by next year.

The organisation said the failure would come as the country faces a housing and affordability crisis which is pushing more people onto the streets, and as pressure on public services results in a lack of early support to help prevention.

Mr Royston, who said he became homeless after a sudden death in his family, later got help from housing and homeless charity Shelter, and now lives in a bungalow.

He challenged Ms Braverman to sit out “in the cold and the wind”, and have a discussion the next day on whether it was “valuable” to take someone’s tent away.

Of a tent, he said: “It’s a lifeline. It’s giving the homeless person the defences to defend themselves against the elements.”

He added: “I would kindly invite Suella Braverman to Sheffield, or I could come to London, and walk around Sheffield or walk around London and have an open discussion on how it actually feels to be homeless, and to walk the streets with someone who’s experienced homelessness – not just looking for a political score.

“That’s where I feel the Government is coming from. I feel like they’re looking for political scores to blame organisations and blame homeless people for the situations that they found themselves in.”

Polly Neate, Shelter chief executive, said: ”The Government promised to end rough sleeping, but is falling short of the mark.

“Not only should everyone facing the streets be given somewhere safe to stay without question, but the Government must also end the cruel freeze on housing benefit and deliver a new generation of affordable social homes.”