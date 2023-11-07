Law and order legislation will ‘keep pace with criminals’, says Braverman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Law and order legislation will ‘keep pace with criminals’, says Braverman

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (PA)
The Government’s Criminal Justice Bill to be announced in the King’s Speech will see “laws keep pace with criminals”, according to Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made law and order a central pillar of Tuesday’s speech, including already-announced proposals for killers convicted of the most horrific murders to expect whole life orders.

Rapists and other serious sexual offenders will also not be let out early from prison sentences while other measures include giving police the power to enter a property without a warrant to seize stolen goods when they have reasonable proof that a specific stolen item is inside.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Ms Braverman said the measures will “accelerate the fight against crime” and show the Government “stands foursquare with the law-abiding majority”.

She said: “As criminals adapt and evolve, so must we, ensuring that our laws keep pace with these criminals and their use of technology.

“It (the Bill) will improve public safety and public confidence by giving the police the powers they need to crack down on criminals and ensuring that those who pose the biggest threat are imprisoned for longer.

“The Bill creates new powers for the police to enter properties to search for and seize stolen goods – cutting red tape and empowering officers to tackle those prolific thieves who prey upon us all.”

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said measures announced in the speech would “drive forward” the mission to “support victims”.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk (BBC/PA)

Writing in The Times, he said anyone convicted of rape or other serious sexual offences would serve their entire sentence in prison.

“When a judge hands down a 15-year custodial term it will mean that – 15 years in prison,” he said. “That is the justice that the British people expect and we are determined to deliver it.”

He said a Victims and Prisoners Bill – which will give ministers the power to block parole – would “bolster victims’ rights” with other new offences planned over the taking of intimate images and “to strengthen the management of those convicted of controlling or coercive behaviour”.

“No one should fear being out alone after dark or that they may be beaten in their own home,” he said.

“There is no single silver bullet, but taken together, our concerted action is tackling the violence against women and girls at every level.

“Anyone who commits these cowardly crimes should know, under this government, you will face the full force of the law.”