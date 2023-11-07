Mother ‘beyond relieved’ as British daughter finally able to flee Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Mother ‘beyond relieved’ as British daughter finally able to flee Gaza

By Press Association
Zaynab Wandawi, 29, a British national born in Salford, Manchester (Lalah Ali-Faten/PA)
Zaynab Wandawi, 29, a British national born in Salford, Manchester (Lalah Ali-Faten/PA)

The mother of a British woman has said she is “beyond relieved” after her daughter was finally able to flee war-torn Gaza, but added “I have an acute awareness that she’s very privileged that she’s able to leave” and “I have a bit of guilt along with that joy”.

Zaynab Wandawi, 29, a British national from Salford in Greater Manchester, travelled to Gaza at the beginning of October with her husband, who is British Palestinian, and his relatives for a family member’s wedding before the Israel-Hamas war erupted.

Ms Wandawi, an English language teacher, and a group of 12 family members – 10 of whom are British nationals – attempted to cross the border into Egypt previously, but were told their names were not on the list.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Zaynab Wandawi, 29, a British national born in Salford, Manchester (Lalah Ali-Faten/PA)

However, on Monday Ms Wandawi was able to cross into Egypt with her husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and five of her brothers-in-law.

Two of her brothers-in-law stayed in order to help another family member leave.

Ms Wandawi’s mother Lalah Ali-Faten told the PA news agency: “I am beyond relief, I feel so much lighter today, physically and mentally. I am beyond relieved.

“I am very thankful they’re out, but I have an acute awareness that she’s very privileged that she’s able to leave.

“I have a bit of guilt along with that joy, because I know there are so many Palestinian families that weren’t able to leave because they don’t have the luxury of having a nationality that will get you out of that warzone.”

Ms Ali-Faten said she received a notification that the Rafah border crossing was open before letting her daughter’s group know.

Israel-Hamas conflict
On Monday Ms Wandawi was able to cross into Egypt with her family (Lalah Ali-Faten/PA)

She said that it took most of the day for them to be processed, before they were able to enter Egypt.

They have since boarded a bus to Cairo on their way to a hotel.

“She called me when she was sitting on the bus because they were waiting for the bus to fill up with British nationals,” said Ms Ali-Faten.

“She sounded more herself than I’ve heard her over the last month, she sounded more like Zaynab when I was speaking with her.

“She sounded kind of peppy and she had energy in her voice.”