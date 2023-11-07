Patients waiting more than 12 hours in A&E at highest level since January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Patients waiting more than 12 hours in A&E at highest level since January

By Press Association
The figures were released on Tuesday (Jeff Moore/PA)
The figures were released on Tuesday (Jeff Moore/PA)

The proportion of patients waiting 12 hours or more in A&E is at the highest level since January, new figures show.

In the week up to October 29, 6.6% – 1,644 people – of those attending Scotland’s emergency departments waited half a day or more, up from 5.7% the previous week.

The last time this figure was as high, according to Public Health Scotland, was the week up to January 15, when it was 7%.

The proportion of people waiting longer than eight hours is also at its highest level in more than seven months, the figures show, with 14.4% waiting that long, up from 12.7% the previous week and the worst since the week of March 26 when it was 14.5%.

The Scottish Government aims to ensure 95% of patients are seen within four hours.

In the most recent week, just 63.2% were seen within the target time, the lowest figures since early April.

Public Health Scotland also released statistics for the entirety of September, when 70% were seen in the target four hours – down from 71.3% the month before – and 3.4% waited more than 12 hours, up from 3% in August.

A total of 9.4% waited more than eight hours, up from 8.4% the previous month.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said again he believed A&E performance was “not where it needs to be”, adding: “We continue to work closely with boards to support delivery of sustained improvements.

Michael Matheson
The Health Secretary said performance was ‘not where it needs to be’ (Robert Perry/PA)

“Monthly figures for September show a slight decrease in four-hour performance which is consistent with monthly trends seen in previous years, with England also seeing a decrease in performance for this period.

“We know that long waits remain too high – however, patients experiencing the longest waits will generally be those who require admission and are waiting on a bed in a ward.

“These patients will have been triaged and seen by a doctor prior to decision to admit.

“Scotland’s core A&E departments remain the best performing in the UK.

“Our Winter Plan will support boards to maximise capacity to meet demand and our £12 million expansion of Hospital at Home will ensure people receive care at home or as close to home as possible, where clinically appropriate, to help reduce pressure on our emergency departments.”

But Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane described the figures as “appalling and unacceptable” which makes the coming winter “even more terrifying for overstretched staff and patients alike”.

“The Scottish Conservatives are calling for a modern, efficient and local approach for our NHS which means Michael Matheson must get a grip of this crisis, which stems from the dire workforce planning of successive SNP health secretaries, and Humza Yousaf’s failed recovery plan,” he added.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said said the figures showed “winter pressures are well and truly here for our NHS”.

He added: “The SNP/Green government have squandered the summer and left the NHS in a perilous state before the busiest time of the year.”