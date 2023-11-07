Funding cuts caused ‘considerable damage’ to ‘fragile’ culture sector – MSPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Funding cuts caused ‘considerable damage’ to ‘fragile’ culture sector – MSPs

By Press Association
The Scottish Government has reimposed a £6.6 million budget cut on Creative Scotland (PA)
A £6.6 million funding cut has “considerably damaged” the confidence of an “already fragile” culture sector, a Holyrood committee has warned.

The Constitution, Europe, External Affairs and Culture Committee’s report, published on Tuesday, found the perfect storm of financial pressures facing the sector has “not abated” over the last year.

It comes as the Scottish Government reimposed the £6.6 million budget cut on arts body Creative Scotland in September, despite reversing it earlier this year.

However, the organisation will use National Lottery reserves to plug the gap, with ministers pledging to make up the shortfall in the 2024/25 budget.

The committee also welcomed the announcement from First Minister Humza Yousaf that ministers would “more than double” the investment to the arts and culture sector, increasing funding by more than £100 million.

But the report, which is published following the pre-budget scrutiny, said details of the increase must be outlined in the 2024/25 budget announcement in December.

The committee reported last year that budgetary challenges facing the culture portfolio have become “much more acute”, but its most recent report said the continuing pressures risk “becoming more severe” and it expressed an “urgent need” for the Scottish Government to restore the confidence of the sector.

Despite the cuts being offset by lottery reserves, the committee said further clarity is required on how the use of reserves impacts the level of funding available to manage Creative Scotland’s transition to a new multi-year funding programme.

The report also noted “limited progress” had been made on implementing models such as cross-portfolio funding and multi-year funding, with “much greater urgency and a clear pathway” needed to make “tangible progress” on the funding solutions.

Committee convener Clare Adamson said: “The First Minister’s recent commitment to increase the Scottish Government’s investment in arts and culture by £100 million over the next five years comes as the committee has been hearing from stakeholders across the culture sector of the significant financial challenges it continues to face.

Holyrood building
The committee has looked at funding of the arts and culture sector in Scotland (PA)

“We heard that the ‘perfect storm’ facing the operating environment of the sector has not abated over the last 12 months, with external and public funding pressures maintaining; and that there has been very limited progress made on implementing innovative funding solutions to support the sector.

“Given this context, there was an urgent need for the Scottish Government to restore the confidence of Scotland’s culture sector.

“We look forward to receiving further details of the First Minister’s commitment to provide additional funding for arts and culture.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government investment in arts and culture will increase, so that in five years our investment will be £100 million higher than it is now.

“However due to the cost crisis, we have had to make difficult choices to live within our largely fixed budgets. Our ability to respond to the cost crisis is limited by the inactivity of the UK Government and the financial restrictions of devolution.

“We will continue to do everything within our powers and resources to help those in the culture sector most affected by current economic challenges.”