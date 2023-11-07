Streaming giants will be subject to video-on-demand code

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Streaming giants will be subject to video-on-demand code

By Press Association
Streaming giants will be subject to a video-on-demand code (PA)
Streaming giants will be subject to a new video-on-demand code, which will be drafted and enforced by Ofcom, it has been announced.

The Government says the Media Bill, announced in the King’s Speech, will make long-term changes to better protect children by applying similar standards for TV to streaming services.

The UK media watchdog will be given the power to draft and enforce the new code to level the rules with traditional broadcasters.

Viewers will then be able to formally complain to Ofcom about content on streaming platforms.

Media stock
The code will be enforced by Ofcom (Yui Mok/PA)

Ofcom currently enforces rules set out in the Broadcasting Code, which apply to TV and radio and are designed to protect viewers and listeners from harm.

The code includes rules on the 9pm watershed, hate speech, offensive language and product placement.

Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+, Discovery+, Hayu, ITV X and other streaming services are currently covered by statutory rules enforced by Ofcom.

However, Netflix, which has a European base in the Netherlands, is not regulated by Ofcom but instead by the Dutch media regulator, the Commissariaat voor de Media.

On-demand programme service (ODPS) rules are currently not as wide-ranging as the Broadcasting Code.

The Government says the new on-demand code will be “proportionate”.

The Media Bill also includes action to ensure viewers can more easily discover public service broadcast services such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX on smart TVs, set-top boxes and streaming sticks.

It also features plans to support Channel 4’s sustainability by allowing the broadcaster to make more of its own programmes.

Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, said: “The Media Bill will be vital for ensuring our public service broadcasters can continue to thrive in an ever-changing media landscape and for enabling listeners to enjoy access to live radio on smart speakers.

“We welcome its inclusion and look forward to seeing how the Government has taken on board the Committee’s recommendations to make sure the legislation is in the very best interests of viewers and listeners.”

Dame Carolyn McCall, chief executive of ITV, said: “We are very pleased with the inclusion of the Media Bill in the King’s Speech.

“This is a critical step towards ensuring that public service broadcasters can continue to invest in the brilliant British content our audiences love because our shows will be available and easy for people to find on all major TV platforms and devices.”