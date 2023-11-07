Renters Bill provides benefits for both tenants and landlords, Government says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renters Bill provides benefits for both tenants and landlords, Government says

By Press Association
The Renters Reform Bill will return to the next session of Parliament (Yui Mok/PA)
The long-awaited ban on so-called no-fault evictions will not be brought in until a new court process and stronger possession grounds for landlords are in place, the Government has confirmed.

Charities and campaigning organisations within the private rental sector have been calling for the abolition of section 21 evictions, saying renters have already had to wait far too long for reform.

Last month, Housing Secretary Michael Gove told Conservative MPs that the ban will not be enacted before a series of improvements are made in the legal system.

Some Conservative MPs have previously voiced opposition to the Renters Reform Bill, saying it would add to
Some Conservative MPs have previously voiced opposition to the Renters Reform Bill, saying it would add to ‘the burden’ on landlords (Victoria Jones/PA)

On Tuesday, the Government insisted it is keeping its manifesto pledge to abolish this part of the current legislation – where a landlord can evict a tenant without providing any reason.

But it confirmed this would not come into effect until landlords’ grounds for possession are strengthened, giving examples of wanting to sell the property, tenants’ repeated serious rent arrears and expanding grounds for when close family members want to move in to the property.

The Government said landlords will be able to evict tenants in as little as two weeks if they breach their tenancy agreement or damage the property.

Some Conservative MPs have previously voiced their opposition to the Renters Reform Bill, saying it would add to “the burden” on landlords.

In his address to Parliament, the King said: “Renters will benefit from stronger security of tenure and better value, while landlords will benefit from reforms to provide certainty that they can regain their properties when needed.”

Alongside the Bill, the Government said it is working to speed up the court process around repossession of properties, and said both landlords and tenants will be engaged in the process to ensure the system is as straightforward and efficient as possible.

The Government said stronger powers to evict anti-social tenants will be introduced under the Bill, as it pledged to broaden the criteria for what are considered disruptive and harmful activities.

It said the Bill will see the delay between a landlord serving notice for eviction due to anti-social behaviour and being able to make a claim in court halved.

It promised to bring forward amendments to the Bill including protections for the student market, and making it illegal to have blanket bans on tenants who are on benefits or have children.

The Government said the latter will protect against discrimination, while leaving landlords with the final say on who they rent to.

The Bill is part of the plan to support 11 million private tenants and 2.3 million landlords in England, the Government said.