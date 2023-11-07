‘Profusion of officialdom’ in early days of pandemic, inquiry hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
'Profusion of officialdom' in early days of pandemic, inquiry hears

By Press Association
Simon Ridley, who headed the Cabinet Office Covid-19 Taskforce, appeared before the inquiry on Tuesday (Danny Lawson/PA)
There was a “profusion of officialdom” during the early period of the Government’s pandemic response, the Covid-19 inquiry has heard.

Simon Ridley, who became the latest senior official to appear before Lady Hallett’s probe this week, conceded that there were “too many meetings” inside the Cabinet Office during March and April 2020.

The former head of Cabinet Office Covid-19 Taskforce faced questions about preparations and plans to stop the spread of the virus in care homes and social care settings, as he acknowledged Downing Street and the Cabinet Office pushed the Department of Health to work on the issue.

Put to him by lead counsel for the inquiry Hugo Keith KC that there was a “profusion of officialdom” at the centre of Government, Mr Ridley agreed.

He told the hearing there were “too many meetings”.

“I think that is true inside the Cabinet Office. I think it was also confusing for colleagues in other departments.”

The official also said that by April “concerns were growing” about the situation inside care homes, but Mr Keith questioned him on whether protecting the NHS and freeing up beds in hospitals ultimately took precedence over where patients were sent.

He said: “That is precisely what the Government was balancing.

“It was the case that it was a priority for discharge to happen, and the MIG (ministerial implementation groups) discussions were about what the support and mitigations for care homes and the care sector were.

“There were some limitations to that in terms of testing capacity.”

He was also pressed on what Mr Keith called a “dawning realisation” that the testing system in practice could not keep up with the policy decision-making on who was going to be tested.

“In Cabinet Office and Number 10, we were not assured of the position in care homes and the extent to which there were plans in place to minimise the risks of infection.

“Testing was part of that, we were aware of constraints in testing, but there were other mitigations we were seeking to assure ourselves of,” Mr Ridley said.

Lord Edward Udny-Lister, a former Chief of Staff to Boris Johnson, appears on Tuesday afternoon.