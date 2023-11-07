Decline in alcohol treatment referrals not yet understood, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Decline in alcohol treatment referrals not yet understood, MSPs told

By Press Association
Experts discussed minimum unit pricing on alcohol (Jane Barlow/PA)
Public health officials say a decline in alcohol treatment referrals is not currently understood, as they faced questions from MSPs on their research into minimum unit pricing (MUP).

Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane told the Public Health Scotland (PHS) officials he was “deeply disappointed” at how some of the data on MUP was presented.

PHS’s evaluation found MUP has had a “positive impact”, despite limited evidence of this reaching low-income alcoholics.

Dr Gulhane had earlier complained to the UK Statistics Authority about the PHS report, prompting the health agency to update one of its summary documents.

Scottish Conservative Party conference 2023
A group of four PHS officials gave evidence to Holyrood’s Health Committee on Tuesday.

During the session, Dr Gulhane said: “I was deeply disappointed to not hear you say the 4% reduction in hospitalisation is not significant statistically. That’s quite an important statement you left out there.”

Lucie Giles, an intelligence principal with PHS, said the overall admissions data was not statistically significant.

She said: “I would tend to prefer to look towards confidence intervals – which give a much better picture of how likely it is that there will have been a change in one direction or another.”

Dr Gulhane also asked about the impact on people who are “dependent drinkers” and whether MUP led to them spending more money on alcohol, with the Conservative MSP suggesting these people had been “abandoned”.

Tara Shivaji, another intelligence principal with PHS, said dependence is a “complex phenomenon” and some had prioritised spending on alcohol over the rest of the household budget.

Alcohol for sale
She was also asked about alcohol brief interventions, counselling sessions for those who are developing alcohol issues.

She said these, along with referrals for treatment services, had started to decline in the last five years – something PHS is working to understand.

Ms Shivaji said: “We don’t yet have explanations or an understanding of what is driving that decline in referrals to specialist treatment.

“That’s a piece of work we’re undergoing at the moment.”

A similar problem is being observed in England, she said, which is thought to be “multi-factorial” in nature.

Clare Beeston, an intelligence principal at PHS, was asked by Labour’s Paul Sweeney whether those with alcohol problems have substituted drink for illicit drugs since MUP was implemented.

She said there is no evidence that people who did not use drugs had started to do so due to MUP.

She added: “What there was evidence of, is that some people who already use drugs talked about some substitution.”