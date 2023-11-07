More than 2,000 scheduled operations axed at short notice, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

More than 2,000 scheduled operations axed at short notice, figures show

By Press Association
A total of 23,209 operations were planned in September (PA)
A total of 23,209 operations were planned in September (PA)

More than 2,000 operations were cancelled on or one day before a patient was due to be treated in September, figures show.

Operations scheduled to take place over the month increased by 2.3% to 23,209, compared to 22,688 during the same month of 2022, figures published by Public Health Scotland (PHS) show.

However, 9.1% of them – or 2,105 – were cancelled the day before or on the day of the planned surgery in September this year, up from 8.6% in August.

The figure is also slightly above pre-pandemic rates, with 8.7% of planned operations cancelled in September 2019.

Of the cancelled operations in September, 738 – or 3.2% – of them were cancelled by the hospital for clinical reasons, 739 (3.2%) were cancelled by the patient, and 541 (2.3%) were cancelled by the hospital because of capacity or non-clinical reasons.

According to PHS figures, planned operations have been steadily increasing since Covid restrictions first impacted services in March 2020.

In the 12 months to September 2023, planned operations increased 14.9% compared to the previous year, whereas a 12.7% increase was recorded when comparing the year ending September 2022 and the same period of 2021.

But activity remains lower than pre-pandemic levels, when there were 27,704 planned operations – 16.2% more than the latest month.