Number of patients who faced delayed discharge rose in September

Delayed discharges continue to burden Scottish hospitals, with the latest monthly figures showing a slight increase.

Public Health Scotland data for delayed discharges – also known as bed blocking – shows 1,835 people were in hospital longer than they needed to be at the September census point.

That was a slight increase from the 1,808 people who had their discharge delayed in August 2023, and higher than the number of people delayed between April to June 2023.

According to the data, the average length of delay in September remained at 28 days from the month prior, however it was higher than the figures from April to July.

However, in September, the average number of beds occupied per day because of delay discharges was 1,811 – less than the peak figures of 1,950 in November 2022 but higher than April and June 2023.

In the latest month, 54,342 days were spent in hospital by people whose discharge had been delayed – lower than the same timeframe of 2022, when 54,960 days were spent in hospital.

Delayed discharges occur when a patient is considered healthy enough to leave hospital, but typically a lack of appropriate social care provision prevents them from doing so.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane, Scottish Tory health spokesman, said: “The SNP’s twin failures to remobilise NHS services following the pandemic and eradicate delayed discharge – as they promised to do in 2015 – is continuing to have a devastating effect on patients and frontline staff.

“That is largely down to successive SNP health secretaries failing to ensure social care packages are in place to allow patients who are fit to be discharged to leave hospital. These delays also have a knock-on effect on A&E waiting times.”