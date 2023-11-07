Number of patients who faced delayed discharge rose in September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Number of patients who faced delayed discharge rose in September

By Press Association
In September, 1,835 people were in hospital despite being deemed ready to leave (PA)
Delayed discharges continue to burden Scottish hospitals, with the latest monthly figures showing a slight increase.

Public Health Scotland data for delayed discharges – also known as bed blocking – shows 1,835 people were in hospital longer than they needed to be at the September census point.

That was a slight increase from the 1,808 people who had their discharge delayed in August 2023, and higher than the number of people delayed between April to June 2023.

According to the data, the average length of delay in September remained at 28 days from the month prior, however it was higher than the figures from April to July.

However, in September, the average number of beds occupied per day because of delay discharges was 1,811 – less than the peak figures of 1,950 in November 2022 but higher than April and June 2023.

In the latest month, 54,342 days were spent in hospital by people whose discharge had been delayed – lower than the same timeframe of 2022, when 54,960 days were spent in hospital.

Delayed discharges occur when a patient is considered healthy enough to leave hospital, but typically a lack of appropriate social care provision prevents them from doing so.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane, Scottish Tory health spokesman, said: “The SNP’s twin failures to remobilise NHS services following the pandemic and eradicate delayed discharge – as they promised to do in 2015 – is continuing to have a devastating effect on patients and frontline staff.

“That is largely down to successive SNP health secretaries failing to ensure social care packages are in place to allow patients who are fit to be discharged to leave hospital. These delays also have a knock-on effect on A&E waiting times.”