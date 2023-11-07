Longest monarch’s speech at state opening of Parliament for nearly 20 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Longest monarch’s speech at state opening of Parliament for nearly 20 years

By Press Association
The King took 11 and a half minutes to read the speech at this year’s state opening of Parliament (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The King took 11 and a half minutes to read the speech at this year’s state opening of Parliament (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The King’s Speech ran to 1,223 words, making it the longest monarch’s speech at a state opening of Parliament since 2005.

It was 349 words longer than the speech at the previous state opening in May 2022, which was delivered by Charles – then Prince of Wales – on behalf of his mother, the late Queen, who did not attend on doctors’ advice.

The text of this year’s speech took 11 and a half minutes for Charles to read out loud, compared with eight minutes and 45 seconds last year.

It was the longest text, by word count, since the 1,248-word speech delivered by the late Queen at the 2005 state opening of Parliament, which followed the third successive general election victory for the Labour Party led by Tony Blair.

POLITICS Speech
(PA Graphics)

The longest monarch’s speech since the Second World War occurred in November 1999, when Elizabeth II had to deliver a speech containing 1,751 words.

The text, which took more than 15 minutes to read out, came during Tony Blair’s first Labour government.

The shortest speech occurred exactly a decade later, in November 2009.

Totalling just 735 words, it took six and a half minutes to deliver and was the final Queen’s Speech of Gordon Brown’s Labour government.

This year was the first time since 1951 that a state opening was marked by a King’s Speech.

In 1951 the speech ran to 1,142 words – slightly shorter than 2023’s 1,223 words.

POLITICS Speech
(PA Graphics)

The King’s Speech of 1951 was the last to occur in the reign of George VI – Charles’s grandfather – though it was not delivered by George in person, as he was too ill to attend, and was read instead by the Lord Chancellor.

This year’s speech was well above the average length (1,091 words) of speeches during Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign.

The longest monarchs’ speeches since 1945 have all been under Labour prime ministers, with Tony Blair’s 1997-2001 government accounting for three of the top five.

Among the five shortest speeches is the first one delivered by Elizabeth II, which took place in November 1952 and was just 799 words long.