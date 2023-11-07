Renters will remain in fear of losing their homes, charity says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renters will remain in fear of losing their homes, charity says

By Press Association
Alongside the Bill, the Government said it is working to speed up the court process around repossession of properties (PA)
Private tenants will remain in fear of losing their homes, a charity has said, after the Government confirmed it has no definite timeline for a ban on no-fault evictions.

The long-awaited abolition of section 21, where a landlord can evict a tenant without providing any reason, will not come in until court reforms and stronger possession grounds for landlords are in place, the Government said on Tuesday.

As the King’s Speech saw the Renters Reform Bill confirmed to return for the next parliamentary session, the Government said it is keeping its manifesto pledge to abolish no-fault evictions.

It said the Bill is part of the plan to support 11 million private tenants and 2.3 million landlords in England.

Delivering the speech to Parliament, the King said: “Renters will benefit from stronger security of tenure and better value, while landlords will benefit from reforms to provide certainty that they can regain their properties when needed.”

But housing and homelessness charity Shelter accused the Government of having given in to Conservative backbenchers, who it said want to see the Bill “kicked into the long grass”.

Some Tory MPs have previously voiced their opposition to the Bill, saying it would add to “the burden” on landlords.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “In the last King’s Speech before a general election, the Government has failed to grasp the scale of the housing emergency.

“Decades of inaction has left us with runaway rents, rising evictions and record levels of homelessness and ministers are blaming everyone but themselves.

“We’ve already seen the Government play politics with the Renters (Reform) Bill and give in to a small minority of landlords on its own backbench who want to see it kicked into the long grass.

“Until the Bill is passed and implemented, 11 million private renters will remain living in constant fear of being evicted from their home without cause.”

She repeated calls for more social homes to be built, more affordable private renting, and for the Chancellor to unfreeze housing benefit in the upcoming Autumn Statement later this month.

Some Conservative MPs have voiced opposition to the Bill (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation, a social change organisation, said the “open-ended delay to ending no-fault evictions means renters will continue to face unfair, unexpected evictions”.

Darren Baxter, the organisation’s principal policy adviser, called for “real action, not rhetoric, to tackle rising levels of severe hardship” in both the Autumn Statement and from all parties in the run-up to a general election.

The Government said section 21 will not be banned until landlords’ grounds for possession are strengthened, giving examples of wanting to sell the property, tenants’ repeated serious rent arrears and expanding grounds for when close family members want to move in to the property.

Landlords will be able to evict tenants in as little as two weeks if they breach their tenancy agreement or damage the property, it added.

Alongside the Bill, the Government said it is working to speed up the court process around repossession of properties, and said both landlords and tenants will be engaged in the process to ensure the system is as straightforward and efficient as possible.

The Government said stronger powers to evict anti-social tenants will be introduced under the Bill, as it pledged to broaden the criteria for what are considered disruptive and harmful activities.

It said the Bill will see the delay between a landlord serving notice for eviction due to anti-social behaviour and being able to make a claim in court halved.

It promised to bring forward amendments to the Bill including protections for the student market, and making it illegal to have blanket bans on tenants who are on benefits or have children.

The Government said the latter will protect against discrimination, while leaving landlords with the final say on who they rent to.