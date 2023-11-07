Eat Out to Help Out ‘blindsided’ top officials, Covid inquiry is told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Eat Out to Help Out ‘blindsided’ top officials, Covid inquiry is told

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme has faced criticism at the Covid inquiry (PA)
Rishi Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme has faced criticism at the Covid inquiry (PA)

Officials working on the Cabinet Office Covid taskforce were “blindsided” by Rishi Sunak’s Eat out to Help Out scheme, the official inquiry has been told.

Simon Ridley, who became the latest top official to appear before Lady Hallett’s probe this week, faced detailed questions about the body’s role in key decisions over the course of 2020 as Boris Johnson’s ministers grappled with the pandemic.

The former head of the Cabinet Office Covid-19 taskforce admitted there was some surprise when the then-chancellor’s plan to encourage people to get back out to restaurants in summer 2020 was first presented.

The inquiry has already heard criticism of the policy from, among others, Sir Chris Whitty, who privately referred to it as “eat out to help out the virus”.

Mr Ridley, who gave evidence on Tuesday morning, was asked by lead counsel to the inquiry Hugo Keith KC if he was “extraordinarily concerned” that such a major policy was not brought before the taskforce.

“Things happen that surprise. We were focussed on the advice we could give in the context of the steps of the May 2020 document.

“This was announced as government policy. I didn’t spend time worrying particularly about the whys and wherefores of that,” he said.

Put to him by Mr Keith that this was because he was “blindsided by the Treasury and there was nothing you could do”, he said: “Correct.”

New details emerged during Tuesday’s hearing about the taskforce’s preparations for winter, amid concerns about a resurgence of the virus.

Lady Hallett’s probe was told Mr Johnson sought out “alternative views” from Professor Carl Heneghan, director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at Oxford, and others as ministers sought to avoid a second nationwide lockdown.

In September, Mr Johnson was shown a document – headed “hypothetical thought-experiment not Government policy” – by Mr Ridley and other officials that set out a scenario several weeks in the future – October 14 2020 – where he was being advised to take “urgent action” to “bend the curve” of Covid infection levels.

Mr Keith asked: “Why was it necessary to put that in front of the prime minister and, bluntly, scare him or hypothesise as to what terrible dilemmas he might have to face in the future if he didn’t take a decision in September, the way that the Covid taskforce believed he ought?”

Mr Ridley said: “We were trying to find different ways to have the debate with the prime minister and others about the uncertainties about the possible positions we could be in, in order to inform decisions about action today.

“We found at different points in July, August and September (2020) that doing meetings in some slightly different ways, providing information in different ways, helped to stimulate that debate.”

Earlier, the official also acknowledged there was a “profusion of officialdom” during the early period of the Government’s pandemic response.

Mr Ridley said there were “too many meetings” inside the Cabinet Office during March and April 2020.

“I think that is true inside the Cabinet Office. I think it was also confusing for colleagues in other departments,” he told the hearing.

Lord Edward Udny-Lister, a former chief of staff to Mr Johnson, appears on Tuesday afternoon.