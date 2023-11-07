Committee has ‘no real idea’ of cost of circular economy Bill, MSP says

A member of a Holyrood committee has said the panel can have “no real idea” of the final costs of a Bill which would put charges on single use items, despite assurances from a Scottish minister.

The Circular Economy (Scotland) Bill is currently before the Finance and Public Administration Committee, which is scrutinising the financial memorandum (FM) attached to the proposed legislation.

The Bill would impose the charges, as well as banning the disposal of unsold consumer goods and setting local recycling targets, but many of its provisions will be subject to co-design after the legislation – which is described as a “framework” – has been passed.

The minister appeared before the committee (Jane Barlow/PA)

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater appeared before the committee on Tuesday and was asked by SNP MSP Michelle Thomson what her level of confidence in the costings was on a scale of one to 10.

“I think I have a confidence of 10 in this FM,” she said.

Asked if the costs were final in the implementation of the Bill, the minister said: “Indeed, because it’s at a strategic level.

“Within the FM, the assumptions that are made are very clear as well as the kind of ranges that we’re looking at.

“Because most of the provisions of this Bill are about setting up those frameworks, developing processes, developing legislation, they are as indicative and accurate as we can possibly make them for those things.”

Ms Thomson said that, given the status of the legislation as a framework, then the costings “can’t be very accurate at all” adding that they “concern me greatly”.

The SNP MSP added: “Just looking at the FM, we can, as it stands, have really simply no idea as to the final costs of implementing the policy.”

Ms Slater said it would be difficult to understand the final costs of the Bill, because the provision that would implement charges on single use items could be used “again and again and again” as new such items are created.

Asked by committee convener – and SNP MSP – Kenneth Gibson if she would consider re-submitting an updated FM, the minister said: “No, I’m content with the financial memorandum that has been presented.”

The Scottish Government has clashed in recent months with parliamentary committees over its use of framework Bills – which are passed and subsequently shaped through secondary legislation with more detail – the most notable being the creation of a National Care Service.

Such legislation does not allow parliamentarians the ability to amend decisions made by the Scottish Government, only to accept or reject them.

Asked by Labour MSP Daniel Johnson why the co-design process could not be done before the Bill was lodged and more fully fleshed-out plans put before MSPs, the minister said: “I think that the correct process for bringing forward legislation of this complexity is to first enable us to, as this Bill does, start that conversation.

“If one doesn’t do that, you end up in a situation where you’re asking councils and businesses to invest what is going to be a substantial amount of time to undertake to develop legislation which may never get through parliament.

“That would be the wrong away around to do it.”