Anti-monarchists chant ‘what a waste of money’ as King opens Parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Anti-monarchists chant ‘what a waste of money’ as King opens Parliament

By Press Association
Anti-monarchy pressure group Republic protests outside the Palace of Westminster in London during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Anti-monarchy pressure group Republic protests outside the Palace of Westminster in London during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Anti-monarchy protesters booed the King at the state opening of Parliament on Tuesday as the event was branded “not compatible with democracy”.

Loud boos rang out from dozens of members of campaign group Republic as they chanted “not my king”, “what a waste of money”, and “down with the crown” when the King arrived in Whitehall in a carriage procession from Buckingham Palace.

LGBTQ rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, who was among the protesters, called the monarchy an “anachronism”.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s an absurd contradiction that an unelected monarch head of state is opening a democratic, elected parliament – that is not compatible with democracy.

Anti-monarchy pressure group Republic protests outside the Palace of Westminster in London during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords
Anti-monarchy pressure group Republic protests outside the Palace of Westminster during the State Opening of Parliament (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“We want a democratically elected head of state, voted for by the people and accountable to the people, it is what most modern democracies have.

“Monarchy is an anachronism, it’s a residue from feudalism and before. It’s time we had a democratically-elected head of state.”

The 71-year-old added the monarchy symbolises “elitism, privilege, snobbery, deference and huge social inequality”.

“The royals have 23 palaces and luxury residences, 700 servants and a combined personal wealth of £2 billion on which they pay not a penny of inheritance tax – that’s outrageous,” he said.

Chief executive of Republic, Graham Smith, called the King’s Speech a “pantomime” that advertises “how stupid our constitution is”.

He told PA: “He’s not fit for office (the King). I think if there was a free and fair election with other candidates, he would lose badly.”

Luke Whiting, 27, from east London, said the opening of Parliament is a “charade”.

The Republic protester told PA: “The opening of Parliament is the day that should be all about democracy, when really it becomes about this kind of charade of a monarchy, a militaristic monarchy.

“Today shows us the power and corruption of the monarchy.”